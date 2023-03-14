IRISH FOOD, BEER, MUSIC AT BUSHWALLER’S
Frederick’s Irish pub and longtime dining staple Bushwaller’s is a favorite stop on St. Patrick’s Day each year.
Tina and Michael Gough enjoy a drink at Bushwaller’s on St. Patrick’s Day in 2022.
Frederick’s Irish pub and longtime dining staple Bushwaller’s is a favorite stop on St. Patrick’s Day each year.
The pub will open at 8 a.m. March 17 for its Kegs N Eggs breakfast.
Hear live music all day, including a performance from Lenny Burridge, who combines rock, folk, Irish tunes, country, jazz and blues. Learn more about the artist at lennyburridge.com.
Bushwaller’s is at 209 North Market St., Frederick
Rick Hill will sing and play favorites from the Irish songbook from 7 to 9 p.m. March 17 at Morgan’s Coffeehouse in Woodbine. He will be playing guitar, hammered dulcimer, mandolin and banjo as he leads singing Irish favorites like “Danny Boy,” “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” and “My Wild Irish Rose.”
Hill has been a musician and songwriter for more than 50 years. He began playing guitar at the age of 10, learning Peter, Paul and Mary songs, then turning to groups like Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Simon and Garfunkel. Along the way, he ran into old-time, bluegrass and Irish music.
Hill is currently the vice president of F.A.M.E. (Frederick Acoustic Music Enterprise), an organization that nurtures, promotes and preserves original and traditional acoustic music of all genres in Frederick County through live music, education and community outreach. He is very active in the local music scene and plays a variety of local venues.
Admission to the concert on St. Patrick’s Day is free, but a freewill offering will be taken which also supports the Morgan’s Chapel Food Pantry.
The venue is at 6759 Woodbine Road, Woodbine.
