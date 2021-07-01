Whether you’re looking to catch a fireworks display or want to pack a picnic, hear live music, and make a day of it, there’s lots going on this weekend throughout the area. Celebrate Frederick’s annual Fourth of July event will be held this year with live music and fireworks, but it will be at the Frederick Fairgrounds, rather than Baker Park. Surrounding towns are hosting parades, fireworks and other activities for all ages throughout the weekend.
JULY 4TH FIREWORKS DISPLAY AT THE FREDERICK FAIRGROUNDS
Celebrate Frederick and Frederick’s 4th — An Independence Day Celebration Committee will host this year’s Independence Day fireworks display at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., at dusk on Sunday, July 4. The display will cap off an evening of live entertainment with 99.9 WFRE’s Parking Lot Party sponsored by N.Z. Cramer & Sons.
Entertainment
99.9 WFRE’S PARKING LOT PARTY
Access via Gate 6
99.9 WFRE and Celebrate Frederick are partnering with Showtime at the Drive-In to host a drive-in style live concert with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and video production. Tickets for the Parking Lot Party are $50 per car. Purchase your ticket early for the best spaces at universe.com/events/4th-of-july-parking-lot-party-with-craig-campbell-tickets-RP9TH6.
5 p.m. — Debbie Williams and the Open Road Band :: Covering a range of styles including country, rock and pop classics, Debbie Williams and the Open Road Band are the perfect act to kick off the evening.
6:15 p.m. — Nathan Bartgis Band :: Hailing from West Virginia, Nathan Bartgis is a Nashville recording artist with hits include “Coming Home” and “Cold and Lonesome.”
7:45 p.m. — Craig Campbell :: It has been nearly two years since country hitmaker Craig Campbell has released new music. Considered by many to be one of the most talented yet under the radar stars, Campbell’s highly anticipated single, “It’s About Time,” has shot him back on the country music scene.
Guests 21 years of age or older must provide bring a valid ID to enjoy adult beverages from Flying Dog Brewery, wine and sangria. Concessions will be available from Grilled Cheese Please!, In10se BBQ Catering & Concession, Renzi’s Wood Fired Pizza and Sno-Belles Shaved Ice and Soft Serve.
Fireworks
Frederick Fairgrounds, dusk
More than 1,500 parking spaces are available for Frederick’s 4th. Find spots at the Frederick Fairgrounds in the following lots:
Lot A – E. Patrick Street across from Gate 1; lot entrance off Franklin Street (opens at 7 p.m.)
Lot C – Highland Street (opens at 7 p.m.)
Lot E – Highland Street (opens at 7 p.m.)
Infield Lot – Accessed via Gate 3 (overflow lot, opens at 8:15 p.m. if needed)
Note: Lot B, Highland Avenue, is within the fire line and is not available for parking. Parking attendants will direct traffic in and out of each available lot. Alcohol and outdoor grills are not permitted, and public restrooms are not available. Guests are reminded that lots are “carry in, carry out,” and to take any trash with you.
For more information, contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or go to celebratefrederick.com.
MARYLAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S SALUTE TO INDEPENDENCE CONCERT IN HAGERSTOWN
The annual “Salute to Independence” concert, presented by the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, will be held on July 2 at the Hagerstown Community College Amphitheatre. The campus opens at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. with fireworks to follow at 9:30 p.m. The Maryland Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of music director and conductor Elizabeth Schulze, will be joined by Broadway star and Nashville recording artist Rachel Potter. The concert is free for in person attendance and will be live streamed at no cost on YouTube and MSO Live.
Learn more at mary landsymphony.org.
BARBARA FRITCHIE CLASSIC FLAT TRACK RACE
The Barbara Fritchie Classic Flat Track Race is the country’s oldest continuous dirt track motorcycle race, and racers come from around the world to compete.
It will be held at the Frederick Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4, after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Call 301-663-5895 for more information.
BRUNSWICK INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL
Brunswick’s Independence Day Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 3 throughout downtown Brunswick, rain or shine.
Fireworks will start around 9 to 9:30 p.m. near the Brunswick Middle School Complex. Rain date is July 5 for fireworks.
Details at brunswickmd.gov/specialevents.
MYERSVILLE 4TH OF JULY CHALK ART
Decorate your driveways and sidewalks for the Fourth of July weekend.
Celebrate the community of Myersville and summertime by adding some chalk drawings for all to see as we walk, ride and drive through town during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Free bags of chalk are available at local businesses, or use your own to decorate.
Send pictures of your masterpieces to bgendler@myersville.org. Some photos will be posted to the Town of Myersville website at myersville.org and Facebook pages.
FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS AT ADVENTURE PARK
WFRE and the Town of New Market present fireworks at Adventure Park U.S.A. on July 2.
Gather the family for a day of fun with our Ride n Play Passes, then settle in as day turns to night to watch a beautiful display by Zambelli’s Fireworks.
Details at adventureparkusa.com.
MOUNT AIRY AMERICAN SPIRIT PARADE AND FIREWORKS
Join the Town of Mount Airy to celebrate the strength and resilience of the nation and the local community.
Mount Airy will host a parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. July 2 at Mount Airy Elementary. It will travel down Main Street and end in the shopping center parking lot near Jimmie Cone at 1312 S. Main St., Mount Airy. The parade duration is about 30 minutes to an hour.
The following night, July 3, the town will host fireworks at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company carnival grounds at 1008 Twin Arch Road. Gates open at 4 p.m., and entrance is free. Live music starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at dusk.
A Fourth of July ceremony will be held at noon on July 4 with the national anthem playing outside town hall on Main Street.
Call 301-829-1424 for more information.
