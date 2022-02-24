What started out as boxes of 45 rpm records culled from years of working on old jukeboxes — and a building in Hagerstown left to urban decay — has blossomed into Maryland’s largest record store and is bringing a positive change to Hagerstown’s downtown.
Hub City Vinyl, located at 28 E. Baltimore St. in Hagerstown, is housed in a massive 20,000-square-foot historic Art Deco-style building that was saved from decades of neglect by its current owners, Sheree and Lloyd Thoburn.
With over 20,000 records in their hoard, plus cassettes, CDs and music books, open seven days a week and with no online sales, Hub City Vinyl has become a must-visit for both locals and record lovers from as far away as Pittsburgh and Delaware. Customers are seeking everything from new hits out on vinyl to completely obscure, used records in nearly every genre imaginable.
Lloyd Thoburn started working on jukeboxes when he was in his early 20s in Northern Virginia and was already a wholesale dealer of coin-op equipment (vintage arcade games, slot machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes) with his business Coin Op Warehouse when he and Sheree got married.
Coin Op Warehouse opened in Hagerstown in 2003, and Lloyd began selling “unpicked” boxes of random records from that location for $100 a box, until he realized that some of the records were worth $1,000 each. That’s when Sheree decided she would begin going through the records and researching before selling.
Sheree, a retired teacher who had been looking for something to do, started selling the 45s out of a crate at the Coin Op Warehouse business in 2017. After realizing that their existing supply of 45s wouldn’t last forever, she began acquiring records with the idea of one day opening a record shop in Hagerstown.
She didn’t know anything about the record industry when she began. She had to learn everything about the business from scratch. However, she did know what she didn’t like: crates in record stores that were packed so tightly that a customer couldn’t flip through them. She wanted a store that was accessible to everyone. In the meantime, she learned how to evaluate used records and their covers. She got sources for materials and learned about vinyl pressing.
Sheree eventually worked her way up to 20 crates of records, which she began selling at a new store the couple had opened in an old factory building they acquired off of Franklin Street. The store sold vintage items for one’s game room or garage, aptly called Game Room Garage. From these 20 crates, with only one crate of rock music, Sheree continued to acquire more used records until her record business had started to take over the space at Game Room Garage.
The couple sold the building that housed Game Room Garage and acquired and began renovations of the building that would become Hub City Vinyl, which opened in March 2020.
They also continued to learn the record store business.
“I always think of it as my accidental business,” Sheree said. “We’re proud of what we created. People walk in the door and their mouths drop. Warren Buffet said a good business has the ability to delight its customers, and I think we do that.”
For years, the building was the home of various car dealerships and then sat vacant for some time before eventually being acquired by the City of Hagerstown. The city offered the building for sale in a bid process with the stipulation that the business had to benefit the city in some way.
“We said we were going to make it a vinyl record store, and we won the bid,” Sheree said.
By this time, the couple already had a history of success in revamping old buildings in Hagerstown. The results of their efforts were a string of old buildings put to new uses and several businesses now inhabiting those spaces, all of which were a benefit to the city. The positive results are clear to see, especially at the Hub City Vinyl building.
“The city has been really good to work with,” she added, “and it’s very rewarding to see these old unused, building become beautiful and useful again.”
More than just rehabbing the structure, the Thoburns were interested in highlighting the building’s features and staying true to the architectural style.
“This is an Art Deco building, so we went to Miami’s Art Deco district to get our purple and green color scheme,” Sheree said. “Our priorities were beautiful, comfortable, accessible.”
They uncovered the large car dealership windows that had been painted and boarded over, then tinted them to protect the records from the sun.
“We love this space. It’s really bright and cheerful and spacious,” Sheree said.
In October 2021, the couple opened additional space in the massive building to accommodate their ever-growing inventory of records and ended up doubling their retail space.
They plan to continue the building renovations and open up a roughly 200-person capacity live music venue, Hub City Vinyl Live, as their next venture. They’re currently exploring their options on how to best maximize use of the space, possibly partnering with other entities, such as a brewery or coffeehouse.
They had planned to start having live music as soon as they opened the store, but with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t see the point in immediately pursuing a live music venue. In the meantime, they’ve begun hosting live, in-store performances by regional acts spanning blues, indie, punk and electronic music. This weekend, Hub City Vinyl will host Fresh Academicz, a local Urban Arts Academy, for a night of hip-hop and breakdancing.
Because Hub City Vinyl doesn’t do any online sales (although they do advertise and post pictures of their records online), it has already become a great magnet in drawing people to downtown Hagerstown.
“We don’t want to be in the business of selling online and shipping out records constantly — and essentially being in the shipping business,” Sheree said. “What we want to do is help revive historic downtown Hagerstown. We want to bring people downtown.”
Visitors often take advantage of other nearby businesses and restaurants when visiting the store, especially when coming from out of town.
The store is handicap accessible and customer-friendly, with wide aisles and a swank listening area that will make you feel like you are at your hip friend’s apartment. A quarter of the store’s stock are new releases, with an amazing selection of both new and used records. Hub City Vinyl is always acquiring more used record collections and, as a result, there is something for everyone at every price point.
“We would like to see the day, and I don’t know when, but to be a part of historic downtown Hagerstown becoming as much as a destination as historic downtown Frederick,” Sheree said.
