Seated on a downtown Frederick bench, Dick Hall bobbed his head in time with the music. For the first time since 2019, he was part of a familiar ritual — one face in a sea of hundreds pouring into the Carroll Creek Amphitheater on a warm Thursday evening.
It hasn’t been an easy 16 months for Hall. He lost eight family members in 2020, he said, including his sister, who died after a stay in a coronavirus isolation unit.
But as he looked around at the first Alive @ Five of the summer, Hall smiled.
“We can exhale now,” he said.
After a painful, empty year, Carroll Creek was packed once again. Despite the overcast skies and looming threat of storms, Frederick residents turned out in droves — about 1,000 of them in all. They drank and danced and laughed as the afternoon slipped into evening, and one word in particular kept rolling off their tongues.
Normal.
“It still kind of doesn’t feel real that we’re able to do this,” Kim Sandi said. “I keep pinching myself.”
The Downtown Frederick Partnership, which puts on the weekly concert and happy hour all summer, had doubted whether it would be able to offer Alive @ Five this year. That changed when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted restrictions on outdoor gatherings in May.
Kara Norman, the partnership’s executive director, said her team had been “waiting with bated breath” for that decision. It was a bit of a scramble to get ready for Thursday’s kickoff in the month and a half that followed.
Still, she grinned as she described reuniting with the core group of longtime volunteers who set up the event each week. Their enthusiastic greetings punctuated the quiet pre-concert air.
Then, Frederick-based blues band Hard Swimmin’ Fish started in.
“It feels like summer again in downtown Frederick,” Norman said.
Dave Kirkwood and Meg Andrews sat under a tree in the corner of the amphitheater, intentionally distancing themselves from the thick of the crowd. It was Kirkwood’s first large public event in 16 months, he said, and while it was joyful, it was nerve-wracking, too.
Though they’re both fully vaccinated, Kirkwood and Andrews have friends who aren’t able to get the shot. The dangers of the pandemic are still at the forefront of their minds.
“It’s definitely not over,” said Kirkwood, who has been a loyal Alive @ Five attendee ever since it started. “And until it is, everybody should be careful.”
A few yards away, Hall scanned the crowd. He pointed down to the stage. He used to dance alongside the band down there, he said, adding with a chuckle: “They called me the Black Fred Astaire.”
“Hey, Carol!” Hall exclaimed suddenly. “What’s up, baby girl?”
Carol Daiger embraced him. The friends attended Gov. Thomas Johnson High School together almost 50 years ago, Hall said, but hadn’t seen each other in at least three.
They sat on the bench together.
“I love this place,” Hall said.
