The Hyper Local Brew Festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, featuring Frederick breweries, vendors, food trucks, music, games and a lounge area.
Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door for ages 21 and up, $4 and $8 for ages 18 to 20 and free for ages 17 and under.
