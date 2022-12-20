December is always flooded with cheesy, “feel good” Christmas movies that recycle the same vapid romcom plots over and over. This year, Fredericktonians have a unique chance to skip “feel good” in favor of soul-nourishing, thanks to “I Heard the Bells,” a new Christmas movie by Sight & Sound Films with a strong local connection.
Set during the Civil War, the film follows the family life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow (played by Stephen Atherholt), the 19th-century Massachusetts poet who is widely thought to be the most famous writer of his time, due to an extensive oeuvre of uplifting verse.
With some justice, his poetry has been criticized for being overly sentimental by fellow writers of both his own time and ours. For the sake of reaching astounding emotional heights, he frequently sacrifices other important values, such as historical accuracy and realism.
But what “I Heard the Bells” makes clear is that his sentimentality is far from empty. Within beautiful cinematography that captures both the cozy and bitter aspects of New England winters, the film reveals a complex man who earns the stirring hope that permeates his poetry.
Following the sudden death of his wife, Fanny (Rachel Day Hughes), in a harrowing accident that is difficult to watch onscreen, he emerges from the throes of his deepest despair by discovering the legacy of faith she left for him and their family.
It’s unfortunate that any short summary of the plot must necessarily sound a bit too pat. The film hews very close to history. Much like the sinking of the Titanic, the poet’s triumphant rediscovery of faith and the famous resulting poem are known spoilers. The film’s official trailer takes us quickly from Longfellow writing melancholily that Christmas “is no more for me,” to him penning the lines, “God is not dead, nor doth He sleep,” as the bells of Christmas morning rekindle his faith.
From that bird’s eye view, the plot can be summed up tritely: “Bells make a sad poet happy again.” But the bells are the final piece of a large emotional and spiritual jigsaw puzzle that the film takes its time assembling in rich detail. And knowing the outcome does not leave the viewing experience bereft of charming surprises.
While audiences anticipate the main plot points, it’s impossible to prepare for the depth of love Henry and Fanny show for one another or the sincerity with which they approach their faith. The sold-out, opening-day audience at Regal Westview in Frederick was so captivated by the effusive warmth of the Longfellow family, many were moved to sing the film’s Christmas carols aloud in the theater.
While Longfellow’s personal faith journey is the focus of the film, it also provides a window into the Union zeitgeist during the Civil War. The poet himself is credited by many historians with rousing strong unified northern opposition to slavery, a point that is brought dramatically to bear in the film when a man who escaped enslavement reads a Longfellow poem at a political gathering.
Keen-eyed observers will recognize nine members of Frederick’s own Monocacy Field Music as the fife and drum corps leading the film’s military recruitment parade. Though their faces are onscreen for mere seconds, the steady beat of their music builds tension over the course of a three-minute scene that sets in motion the Longfellow family’s direct involvement with the war.
With a 110-minute runtime and a few frightening, violent scenes, this Not-Rated film may not be for the entire family, but “I Heard the Bells” strikes a very refreshing note among a backdrop of otherwise disappointing holiday fare.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
