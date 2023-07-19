When Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts waltzed into the toy aisle in 1959, she not only became a fashion icon but empowered girls to be anything they wanted to be.
In her debut year, Barbie was the quintessential “it” girl. Barbie had a blonde ponytail, cat-eye makeup, pouty red lips and was dressed in hoop earrings, a black-and-white striped bathing suit, and black, strappy high-heeled sandals. She was the brainchild of Ruth Handler, who cofounded Mattel with her husband Elliott.
Over the years, Barbie has traded in her bathing suit to be a teacher, nurse, veterinarian, pilot, astronaut, rock star, aerobics teacher and more, while still slipping into an occasional ballgown. She has been introduced in a Black and Latina Barbie to allow more girls to see themselves in Barbies. And she still hangs out with her boyfriend Ken, her bestie Midge, and her younger sisters Skipper, Stacie and Chelsea.
This weekend marks the opening of “Barbie” (PG-13), the movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. As the pink-colored excitement ramps up for the opening, we asked local Barbie lovers about their collections and why this doll continues to be an icon.
Carol Williamson, 45, of New Market, received her first Barbie when she was around 4 or 5 years old. By the time she was 11, she had grown out of playing with her dolls, but she didn’t want to get rid of them.
“So then I started collecting them,” she said. “They’re all kept in their boxes. For every holiday, my mom and my grandma would always give me Barbies, even when I went to college, as a kind of a fun thing to do.”
Today her large collection mostly lives in her basement, although she tends to bring out a special few for display in her home office seasonally, like her Christmas Barbies that come out each year.
Williamson even brought out all of her bridal shower Barbies for display for her cousin’s bridal shower. She only displays a small portion of her collection at a time so as not to get overwhelmed.
Her collection is made up of strictly Barbie dolls. Her favorite Barbie is the Rose Barbie collection because it combines two things she loves, Barbies and roses.
Although Barbie will forever be a young woman, Williamson said she’s happy about how, as she has grown up, so has Barbie.
“I love the fact that she’s stayed relevant and can continue to keep up with the times and has always been classically beautiful,” she said.
Frederick residents Katie Romero, 36, and her daughter Jasmine, 8, have shared a love of Barbie, too.
“Ever since I was a child, all I ever asked for was Barbie,” Katie Romero said.
Today she estimates she has more than 200 dolls, including the 1992 collector Christmas Barbie — with all of their accessories. They also have two Dream Houses, one a newer version and one from the 1960s.
Romero said although she collects them, she doesn’t hide them away or keep them from her daughter.
“I let my daughter play with them because to me, they should be played with,” she said, noting that she does supervise Jasmine when she’s playing with some from the 1960s.
She encourages Jasmine to play with the dolls because she believes Barbie is a role model.
“The possibilities are endless. She could be anything. You could do anything with her,” Romero said. “She could be a stay-at-home mom or she could be a pilot. She could be a mermaid.”
Jasmine agreed. “She could be a teenager, she could be a mom, a doctor.” She also admitted she just loves the way she looks, especially her makeup. Her favorite is a 1990s Barbie.
What Romero loves most is being able to share Barbie with her daughter.
“It’s nice to bond with her over that. We watched the movies together. We have looked at the vintage ones online together,” she said.
And Barbie is something Romero wants her daughter to continue to play with.
“I think Barbie gives them the ability to imagine their life in any way — whether it’s fantasy or they’re pretending to be a mom who’s taking care of her kids and working a job,” she said. “They get to basically be anything or try anything.”
As a young Indian girl, Samala Khan, 45, of Urbana, wasn’t bothered that Barbie didn’t look like her. She loved her anyway. Although, she admits, the first Barbie she received when she was 4 or 5 is a little worse for wear today, thanks to a shorter hairstyle from Khan.
Over the years, Khan said Barbie “was always a gift that I got” beginning in the ‘80s. For her 7th birthday, Khan received the Dream House.
“It was a big deal,” she said.
But it wasn’t until Khan was a teenager that she finally saw a Barbie who looked like her. Her mom had found a collection of International Barbies. Dolls of the World featured 91 dolls, and one so happened to look just like her.
“My parents emigrated from India in the ‘70s, and there was an Indian Barbie,” she said.
She still has them in the boxes today, admitting she’s opened them just to look at them. “It’s too hard to resist,” she said with a laugh.
Although Barbie is usually thought of as the blonde-haired, blue-eyed version of the doll, Khan said Barbie “embodied everything about being American.” She loved that Barbie could be anyone she wanted to be.
“It’s not so much that I even identified with her except for the fact that she could be anything,” she said.
In addition to her International dolls, her favorite is the Scarlett O’Hara doll, which features Barbie as the iconic protagonist from “Gone with the Wind.”
But Khan doesn’t keep all of her Barbies. As an optometrist by trade, Khan said she received Eye Doctor Barbie but decided to give it away as a gift to a fellow Barbie collector. She also liked the Date Night Barbie, where her pencil skirt flipped into a skirt for the evening, and she appreciated when Barbie’s body shape was changed.
As a married mom of three sons, Khan said one of her boys has a Barbie he’s attached to, but mostly she’s outnumbered.
“For better or for worse, she’s an icon, and I can’t tell you why she’s stood the test of time, except for the fact that she embodies what it is like to be a woman in modern times,” she said.
Barbie has been a family tradition for Jen Conversano, 43, of Mount Airy. Her mother, 73-year-old Carol Smith of North Potomac, collected Barbies, and they’ve passed that along to 7-year-old Peyton.
Today, Conversano has about 13 Barbies but also had an original motorhome, a Burger King, a hotdog stand, a Corvette, and even a pool that could hold water and a pump that produced bubbles in it.
Smith still has her Barbies, including the original Ken. About two years ago, she introduced Peyton to the Barbies, “and she just keeps adding to it,” she said.
Peyton’s Barbies are, of course, more modern, especially compared to the vintage styles of her mom and grandma. The youngest fan of the family has the modern motorhome and the Barbie Dream Home.
All these collectors are looking forward to seeing “Barbie” on the big screen. Romero is planning to take Jasmine and some friends to opening day, wearing matching T-shirts made by a friend. Williamson and her friends with younger kids plan to dress in Barbie-inspired outfits for the movie premiere and enjoy dinner and a little celebration together.
Barbie has endured because of her message.
“Barbies these days show any girl that there aren’t limitations,” Smith said. “They can do and be anyone they wanna be.”
Crystal Schelle is a journalist whose work has been published locally, regionally and nationally. She enjoys trivia, cats and streaming movies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.