Katie Romero is seen in a window of a Barbie Victorian Dream House.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

When Barbara “Barbie” Millicent Roberts waltzed into the toy aisle in 1959, she not only became a fashion icon but empowered girls to be anything they wanted to be.

In her debut year, Barbie was the quintessential “it” girl. Barbie had a blonde ponytail, cat-eye makeup, pouty red lips and was dressed in hoop earrings, a black-and-white striped bathing suit, and black, strappy high-heeled sandals. She was the brainchild of Ruth Handler, who cofounded Mattel with her husband Elliott.

 

