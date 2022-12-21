“You’ll shoot your eye out!”
“I triple dog dare ya!”
“He looks like a deranged Easter Bunny.”
“Fra-gee-lay! Must be Italian.”
If you know what iconic holiday movie these lines came from, then run like Skut Farkus is chasing you to the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center for their annual Christmas on the Potomac celebration.
One of the most beloved parts of the event is ICE!, featuring a different iconic holiday story each year. The carvings, made up of scenes from the selected story, are created from over 2 million pounds of ice, spread across 17,000 square feet and kept in an enclosure set to 9 degrees. This year’s theme — one certainly even Miss Shields would approve — is “A Christmas Story.”
Some of the scenes depicted in the dyed frozen statues include narrator and main character Ralphie in his pink bunny outfit, as well as him getting his mouth washed out with soap after saying a cuss word. Guests can also see his friend Flick getting his tongue stuck to an ice-covered flagpole and Ralphie’s family enjoying Chinese food on Christmas morning. Probably one of the most popular displays will be the department store Santa visit, which features three ice slides that guests can zoom down.
For two years, ICE! was not held as a part of the Christmas celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ICE! has become a tradition in this area not just for hundreds of thousands of families but also for us, our team and our community,” said Jennifer Cerasani, Gaylord National’s marketing and public relations director. “Being able to welcome it back after two years is just a breathe of fresh air. We are all so happy about it.”
The Gaylord provides comfy, large blue parkas for guests to wear while inside the ICE! section, but be sure to bring a hat, gloves and warm clothes as the temperature is well below freezing. You don’t want to have to run through the exhibit, which also features a nativity and angel scene at the end.
The 1983 movie has been in the news recently. The sequel premiered recently on HBO Max and the house, where some of the original was filmed and which was later turned into a museum, was recently put up for sale.
“‘A Christmas Story’ is an iconic classic now. This exhibit debuted in another property three years ago and people loved it, and we are just so excited to bring it here to the D.C. market,” Cerasani said.
But ICE! is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the nearly two dozen events that are a part of Christmas on the Potomac. In the atrium, folks can watch the daily acrobatic show “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas” and “The Greatest Story” stage show telling the story of the birth of Jesus Christ from the perspective of the three wisemen. All ages can enjoy activities like a snowball build and blast, ice bumper cars, mountain tubing and ice skating.
Adults can take the Holiday Hosting 101 class with a resort chef teaching how to make three appetizers for your holiday gathering.
There is also a huge gift shop filled with a wide variety of holiday ornaments and items, “A Christmas Story” memorabilia and a Build-A-Bear workshop.
“I hope [guests] are filled with hope, happiness, excitement and the power that comes from people being together and spending time together,” Cerasani said. “The past two years have been hard, and being able to bring people together to enjoy these traditional Christmas experiences and activities is just magical.”
Before heading back home, the National Capital Wheel is just a short walk from the resort. The gondolas are completely enclosed and heated and offer a great spot for birds-eye views of Washington, D.C., including the Washington Monument and National Harbor. If you still need to cross off some items on your shopping list, the Tanger Outlets mall is also located there and features a number of retail stores and restaurants.
