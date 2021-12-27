McDaniel College and the Carroll County Arts Council are hosting “Icons of American Animation,” a major exhibition that emphasizes the artistic and cultural significance of American animation spanning the 20th century.
Free and open to the public, the exhibition runs Jan. 3 to March 12 and will be displayed concurrently at both McDaniel College’s Esther Prangley Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster, and the Carroll County Arts Council’s Tevis Gallery at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
A public reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Carroll County Arts Council and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at McDaniel College.
“Icons of American Animation” highlights animation’s cultural impact, artistic relevance, technological achievements and historical moments in time through over 150 pieces of original art that represents more than 30 studios including Disney, Fleischer, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera, UPA, MGM, Pixar and others.
According to Robert Lemieux, associate professor of communication and cinema at McDaniel and curator of the exhibition, the exhibit is one of the largest of its kind with an emphasis on notable characters, films, animators and production studios associated with both film and television.
The exhibition showcases a broad range of art including animation cels, storyboards, model sheets, layout drawings and concept art, in addition to artwork from 15 Academy Award winning films and pieces from 20 films listed in the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Materials are on loan from Mike and Jeanne Glad and the Glad Family Trust.
“This is the fourth collaborative exhibition I have been a part of at McDaniel, and it is, by far, the most comprehensive,” Lemieux said. “The artwork speaks to the rich history of one of the most popular and influential art forms in America.”
Hours for the Esther Prangley Rice Gallery at McDaniel College are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 410-857-2595.
The Carroll County Arts Council’s Tevis Gallery at the Carroll Arts Center is accessible from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. More information can be found at carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
Learn more about the exhibit at iconsofanimation.com.
