If you haven’t a) picked a pumpkin from a patch, b) gotten lost inside a corn maze or c) had your picture taken in front of some sort of elaborate fall display, have you even celebrated the season yet? Head to these fall festivals, and you can check most, if not all, of those items off with one visit. These family-friendly events are an annual tradition for area residents and give folks the opportunity to enjoy the crisp fall weather before the bitter cold comes in. Frederick County has a rich agricultural history, and these festivals also provide residents a great opportunity to be onsite at a working farm.So grab some boots, a sweater and a hat (if the heat ever lets up) and head to one or more of these locally owned and operated farm festivals.
BROOKFIELD PUMPKINS
8302 Ramsburg Road, Thurmont
For those who want a low-key experience while picking out the most beloved of fall decorations — the pumpkin — try the Thurmont-based Brookfield Pumpkins.
The venue has welcomed visitors for the fall season for more than 25 years, offering 15 acres of pumpkins to chose from. Price varies by the size, not the pound.
If you buy admission into their corn maze, 100% of profits go to local charities. Last year, the farm raised more than $7,700, which was divided between five local groups.
The farm will be open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31.
FARMER CHUCKBONE’S PUMPKIN PATCH
6269 Ed Crone Lane, Frederick
Frederick’s newest pumpkin patch opened on Sept. 17 on the long-vacant, historic Crone farm on the west side of Frederick.
According to a news release, three sons — Charles “ChuckBone,” Thomas and Don — of 20th-century farmer Ed Crone, are bringing their 101-acre family farm back to life as a family-friendly, environmentally sustainable pumpkin patch.
The pumpkin patch features six varieties of pick-your-own pumpkins, sold by weight, plus hayrides, a nature trail, a scavenger hunt for kids, plus a petting zoo and old farm tractors.
GAVER FARM
5501 Detrick Road, Mount Airy
Nestled close to the county line, the Mount Airy-based Gaver Farm is a local favorite not only for its annual Fall Fun Fest but as a great spot to cut your own Christmas tree, which begins Nov. 25 this year.
The farm is open for fall activities from Sept. 2 to Oct. 31 and features farm animals, photo backdrops to snap pictures, jumping pillows, a chicken show, mini mazes and giant slides.
GREEN MEADOWS PETTING FARM10102 Fingerboard Road, Ijamsville
Green Meadows Petting Farm’s fall pumpkin patch welcomes visitors the entire month of October (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) and showcases a number of unforgettable activities — hayrides, rubber-duck races, pig races and wood tractor. The venue is now cashless, so bring those credit cards.
For those wanting an after-dark event without all the scary theatrics, come to their Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns, available on select nights in October. Travel their walking trail of lights featuring jack-o-lanterns of all shapes and sizes, and enjoy trick-or-treating, cozy fire pits, nighttime hayrides and s’mores. Wear a costume, and bring a trick-or-treat bag.
JUMBO’S PUMPKIN PATCH6521 Holter Road, Middletown
The 131-acre farm in Middletown first opened its doors to the public in the fall of 1994 with a roadside wagon and an acre and a half of pumpkins. Today, the farm continues to offer acres of pick-your-own pumpkins and mums, as well as a corn maze, hayrides, a jumping pillow, a petting zoo and other activities.
Open from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31, the farm offers free admission during the weekdays (an admission fee is collected on weekends) and features a market with decorations, baked goods, carving kits and other goodies.
MAGNOLIA MEADOW FARMS13005 Creagerstown Road, Thurmont
When Winterbrook Farm was sold late last year, many wondered if the beloved Thurmont-based agri-tourism destination had hosted its last fall festival.
Going by the name Magnolia Meadow Farms, new owners Brad and Amber Seiss opened the farm for a fall festival that started mid-september and will run through Oct. 30. See familiar favorites like the mini zip lines, apple cannons, round bale rollers, jumping pillow, slides and farm animal interaction areas.
Be sure to check out their corn maze design, which features the farm’s logo with a cow. The maze is over five miles long and splits into three trails — a short one for kids at .3 miles, plus ones at 1.8 and 3.6 miles long. For those who completed last year’s corn maze and hole-punched the checkpoints, the farm will offer a discount if you bring your card.
SUMMERS FARM7503 Hollow Road, Middletown
For more than a quarter of a century, patrons gathered at Summers Farm’s Mount Phillip Road Frederick location. With the land designated for the development of more than 300 single-family homes and townhouses, Summers Farm moved to a new location for this year’s festival on Hollow Road in Middletown.
The new property boasts 165 acres, while the former location had 100, which means even more room for fun. More than 45 activities are available during their annual Fall Festival, which runs weekly through Oct. 31. Folks can also enjoy fireworks every Friday and Saturday night, weather permitting.
The farm has received international attention for its corn maze in years past — remember the 2015 Taylor Swift design? This year’s inspiration is the one and only Dolly Parton and her Imagination Library, a program that mails free books to children who are up to 5 years old.
