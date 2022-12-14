Grateful Dead Tribute Band
Seated are Max Vendetti and Adrienne Smith, back row, from left, Daniel Kehoe, Andrew Roulette, Sven Abow and Cyrus Jaghoory make up the Grateful Dead tribute band called “Dead For One Night”

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

For one night only — or maybe more, depending on how that one night goes — a supergroup comprised of area musicians will perform a Grateful Dead tribute show at Gambrill Mt. Food Co. in downtown Frederick.

Dead For One Night includes Cyrus Jaghoory of Rays of Violet (vocals and guitar), Adrienne Smith of The Dirty Middle (vocals), Daniel Kehoe (vocals and bass) and Max Vendetti (vocals and guitar) of The Silver Books, Sven Abow of Wharf Rats and Dawg & Dell (drums) and Andrew Roulette (vocals and guitar)

