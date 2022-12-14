For one night only — or maybe more, depending on how that one night goes — a supergroup comprised of area musicians will perform a Grateful Dead tribute show at Gambrill Mt. Food Co. in downtown Frederick.
Dead For One Night includes Cyrus Jaghoory of Rays of Violet (vocals and guitar), Adrienne Smith of The Dirty Middle (vocals), Daniel Kehoe (vocals and bass) and Max Vendetti (vocals and guitar) of The Silver Books, Sven Abow of Wharf Rats and Dawg & Dell (drums) and Andrew Roulette (vocals and guitar)
The free show starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, and we suggest you pair it with some of the best food and drinks you can find in downtown Frederick, courtesy of Gambrill Mt. co-owners Ben Cohen and Jasmin Tregoning, who are no strangers to the jam band scene and continue to foster it through their downtown location.
72 Hours caught up with Jaghoory ahead of the show to talk about the formation of the supergroup and what fans can expect.
Whose idea was this? What was the thinking behind it?
This was my idea. My band, Rays Of Violet, has had a residency at Gambrill Mt. Food Co. for every third Saturday of the month, since June. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to make the December gig. But Gambrill has been wonderful to us and it’s a great spot, and I didn’t want to renege on a contract by just not playing the December date. It’s important to us to be professional and follow through on our commitments. So I talked it over with Rays of Violet and also with Jasmine from Gambrill and everyone was supportive of me trying to find a supergroup to honor our December commitment. And here we are.
How did you choose who would be included?
Andrew has played mandolin with Rays of Violet on multiple occasions. Deadhead and fantastic multi-instrumentalist.
Adrienne has sang with us on multiple occasions, and I’ve played with her band, The Dirty Middle. She has an amazing voice and loves the Grateful Dead.
Daniel is in both The Silver Books with Max and also in The Wharf Rats with Sven. I’d seen both bands before and knew that Daniel can both sing and play bass — and guitar — and his bass style really rounds out the sound of whatever band he’s in.
Sven was specifically recommended to me by the drummer in Rays of Violet, Jared Coffin, who has played with Sven and The Wharf Rats before. If Jared recommends someone, it’s a ringing endorsement.
Max is in The Silver Books, and I saw them this past summer at Steinhardt Brewing and quickly realized he’s great at guitar. They play assorted music, including the Dead. So given Max’s chemistry with Daniel, and Daniel’s with Sven, it all fell into place.
Basically I wanted to surround myself with great musicians who love the Dead and are already familiar with the songs on the setlist we made. Sometimes it’s nice to not have to worry about singing a third of the songs or taking all the leads. Here, I can sit back and let others do the work, and I can just enjoy listening. And, as important as it is to be able to play, everyone in this band knows how to listen, too.
So you’re all Deadheads — or were at one time?
Seems like it! Given how well everyone knew the songs, I think it’s safe to say we’re all varying degrees of Deadheads.
Are you planning on performing one show only, or can we expect others in the future?
Right now, we only considered this one show, but if it goes well and the folks in the band want to do it again in the future and there’s a venue that wants us, I’d certainly be in.
Your instrumentation is a little different from the Dead’s. Can you talk about the variations?
The Dead had two drummers for most of their life. We have one. The Dead had two guitarists. We have three. And we don’t have a keyboard player for the night. So it’ll be a little different.
Andrew, Max and I will be playing leads, as opposed to just Jerry doing leads, and weaving in and out of each other, and we’ll try to hand it off to each other to give it a little different flavor than the way the Dead did it.
Are these your own renditions, or do you pretty much stick to the Grateful Dead’s album or live versions?
More or less stick to the live versions, but, like I said, we don’t have one lead guitarist. We have three. So there’s lots of room for everyone, and we’ll likely add some jams at points in songs where the Dead didn’t. The songs have to be accurate enough relative to the Dead’s performances so that people in the crowd can get comfortable in the song. Once they’re comfortable with the fact that we’re playing a song accurately, in terms of both arrangement and energy, we can mix it up a bit.
What’s your favorite Dead song?
Right now? Favorite song is probably “Deal.” My favorite songs to play are “Deal,” “Cumberland Blues” and “Sugar Magnolia.” I like the high-energy, fast country-ish songs. I like when a song makes me want to stomp a hole through the floor.
5/8/77 is the generic, cliche answer. So instead, I’ll say 5/22/77. It’s so tight and crisp and professional.
How did you decide on which songs to play when there are so many?
For the most part, the setlist is based on songs that we already knew. That way, we could spend less time learning the songs and more time learning each other’s playing and how to play with each other so we can develop some chemistry.
What’s been your favorite part of this collaboration?
Stepping out of my comfort zone and playing with a few new musicians. It was seamless during our first of two rehearsals. Everyone was prepared and everyone brought it. Adrienne and Sven recorded the rehearsal, and when I heard it back, I was so impressed, encouraged and excited.
How about the most challenging aspect?
Probably figuring out how to play with each other without musically stepping on anyone’s toes. Everyone needs to be able to shine.
