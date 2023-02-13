“Matrimonial Dreams,” by Sarah Matthews.

“Matrimonial Dreams,” by Sarah Matthews.

 Pam Heemskerk

The exhibition “Illuminated” features the work of Sarah Matthews, who created a collection of relief prints and artist books between 2016 and 2022 that reflect the artist’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The work speaks of justice, history, hope and forgiveness through huge carved wood blocks and many layered prints employing linoleum, sintra plates and letter press.

