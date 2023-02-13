The exhibition “Illuminated” features the work of Sarah Matthews, who created a collection of relief prints and artist books between 2016 and 2022 that reflect the artist’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The work speaks of justice, history, hope and forgiveness through huge carved wood blocks and many layered prints employing linoleum, sintra plates and letter press.
Matthews’ work documents her search for answers to long-standing questions about race, equality and gender and breaking through barriers while shining a light on social injustice in the U.S.
The exhibit is hosted by Riverworks Art Center inside its Artist in the House Gallery at 19215 Beallsville Road, Beallsville, through Feb. 26.
On Feb. 16, Matthews will host an African American history and culture event at Locals Farm Market Restaurant, 19929 Fisher Ave. Poolesville, beginning at 6 p.m. In December, 10 artists traveled to the National Museum of African American History and Culture with Matthews and Pam Heemskerk, executive director of Riverworks Art Center, to view and record their experience there. During the following three-month program, this artist cohort came together for support and project planning. Artists have been encouraged to notice and respond to a change in personal perspective and activism and create an artwork in response. They will present their works to the public at the Community Roundtable.
Matthews holds an MA from the Corcoran College of Arts and Design at George Washington University, Washington, D.C., and an MBA from Bowie State University.
Riverworks Art Center produces Artist in the House Gallery shows in collaboration with Locals Farm Market in Poolesville. Work by regional artists is highlighted. Learn more at riverworksart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.