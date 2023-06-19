Frog and Toad 2 (2).jpg

"A Year With Frog and Toad"

 Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage, the metro D.C. region’s largest professional theater dedicated to young audiences, announces its six shows for 2023-2024 season of “Greatest Hits,” celebrating 20 years in its theater arts center in downtown Bethesda.

The international hit “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” kicks off the season in September, with one-quarter of its performances in Spanish and three-quarters in English, best for ages 3 to 8. Next up are three for the elementary-age crowd, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” “Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale” and “Miss Nelson is Missing!” For the youngest audiences, ages 1 to 4, the two beloved returning shows are “Mouse on the Move” and “Inside Out,” multi-sensory, interactive productions that will be held in the intimate Reeve Studio Theatre.

