Imagination Stage, the metro D.C. region’s largest professional theater dedicated to young audiences, announces its six shows for 2023-2024 season of “Greatest Hits,” celebrating 20 years in its theater arts center in downtown Bethesda.
The international hit “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” kicks off the season in September, with one-quarter of its performances in Spanish and three-quarters in English, best for ages 3 to 8. Next up are three for the elementary-age crowd, “A Year with Frog and Toad,” “Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale” and “Miss Nelson is Missing!” For the youngest audiences, ages 1 to 4, the two beloved returning shows are “Mouse on the Move” and “Inside Out,” multi-sensory, interactive productions that will be held in the intimate Reeve Studio Theatre.
Founding artistic director Janet Stanford, who has been with Imagination Stage since before the move to downtown Bethesda, chose these “timeless stories to speak to key milestones in youth development including imagining new possibilities, appreciating other cultures and traditions, and empathizing with others.”
Discount ticket packages are available for purchase by calling the box office at 301-280-1660. Single tickets go on sale on Aug. 15 for “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” and “A Year with Frog and Toad,” and later for shows in 2024.
SEASON DETAILS
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”
Created by Jonathan Rockefeller
Based on Eric Carle’s Books
Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer
Using more than 70 beautiful, larger-than-life puppets and original music, this special event follows everyone’s favorite characters from four different Erica Carle books: “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “The Very Busy Spider,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks” and, of course, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.”
“A Year with Frog and Toad”
Based on the books by Arnold Lobel
Book and lyrics by Willie Reale
Directed by Ashleigh King
In this hit Broadway musical, two best friends with opposite personalities wake up from hibernation and enjoy hilarious adventures through four fun-filled seasons, culminating in their own special Christmas moment. Light-hearted, with a sprinkle of nostalgia, this show is inspired by the acclaimed children’s books. In its original Broadway run, it was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Written and Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer and Janet Stanford
Two adventurous mice are ready to explore the world beyond their tiny mouse-hole. They decide to go to the moon, since it is cat-free and made entirely of delicious cheese, or so they've heard. In this multi-sensory experience, children receive a small suitcase of props with which they help the actors tell the story.
“Cinderella: A Salsa Fairy Tale”
Book and lyrics by Karen Zacarías
Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
Directed by Nadia Guevara
What will happen to Cinderella at the ball … game? That's the surprising question in this contemporary Latin-American Cinderella musical that weaves subtle lessons on empathy, sportsmanship, and respect into an exciting, high-stakes story. An Imagination Stage original that broke new ground in bilingual children’s theater.
Written and Directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer and Natasha Holmes
It’s bedtime, and two children use their imaginations to turn their room inside out, into a wonderland of mess! While playing dress-up, a glove becomes a dancing fish, a shirt becomes a fantastical creature, and a sock dance rocks the closet.
“Miss Nelson is Missing!”
Based on the book by Harry Allard
Illustrated by James Marshall
Book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing
Directed by Janet Stanford
Meet the fifth graders at Smedley ES, whose poor behavior drives away their sweet teacher, Miss Nelson. Her substitute, the dreaded Viola Swamp, is so strict that she motivates the kids to search for Miss Nelson and try to make amends. An Imagination Stage hit that played at theaters from coast to coast.
