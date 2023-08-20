Janet Stanford

Janet Stanford

 Courtesy photo

After more than 30 years at Imagination Stage, founding artistic director Janet Stanford announced that she will depart the youth arts powerhouse in the summer of 2024.

Stanford, along with founder Bonnie Fogel, was instrumental in transforming the small performing arts program into a nationally-prominent regional theater and leader in positive youth development through the performing arts for children ages 1 to 21.

