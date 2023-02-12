Imagination Stage, the region’s largest professional theater for children, will debut its latest new play commission, “The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen,” adapted for the stage by Gloria Bond Clunie from the book by Thelma Lynne Godin, illustrated by Vanessa Brantley-Newton, with Angelisa Gillyard directing.
Set in Harlem, this intergenerational story is a charming celebration of family and community ties.
The show runs Feb. 18 through April 8 at Imagination Stage in Bethesda and is best suited for ages 5 to 11.
“The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen” tells the story of Kameeka, who is confident that she will finally beat her rival, Jamara, and become the Hula-Hoopin' Queen of 139th Street. But Mama reminds her that today is their neighbor Miz Adeline's birthday, and Kameeka has important chores to do to prepare for the party. Kameeka is so preoccupied with thoughts of victory that she accidentally ruins Miz Adeline's birthday cake and has to own up that there won't be a cake for her special day. Disappointment dissipates quickly when Miz Adeline confesses that she’s also got the hula-hoopin’ itch. The young and the young at heart spill into the street to celebrate with timeless fun.
Not only does Oprah Winfrey recommend the book “The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen,” she reads it on YouTube. This is a wonderful way to become acquainted with the story and also to see how much depth Clunie adds to the characters and their relationships in bringing the story to the stage. These relationships are at the heart of the story, as mothers, aunties and neighbors lovingly dole out advice. And, of course, the hula-hooping becomes delightfully real, incorporating choreography, rhyme and music into its own hip-hop adjacent art form.
Playwright Clunie says that the hula hoop is “an embodiment of the freedom and joy of childhood. A bright, sparkly neon circle of hope, and desire, and energy that we pick up and spin around with every ounce of our being. Children, and the child in all of us, need that kind of joy! Circles connecting a community.”
Director Gillyard loves that in the play “kids are just being kids. In my opinion, too often kids, particularly Black kids, just don’t get a chance to really enjoy their childhood. They are bombarded with adult situations and realities and are forced to make adult decisions. The children in this play get to spend time being carefree and doing what they love.” Gilyard hopes that children will leave the theater realizing that “forgiveness and love are real. Without giving too much away, true friendship can survive the mistakes we all occasionally make, but we have to also learn to forgive ourselves.”
