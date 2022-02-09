Love is in the air at the Carroll Arts Center. Carroll County’s new playback theater troupe, Memory Lane, will present a unique Valentine’s Day weekend date night with “Love Stories” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
During this evening of improvisational theater, the troupe will take stories from the audience’s romantic pasts and act them out on the spot through music, movement and dialogue that embodies the heart of the story. These trained actors are ready to breathe theatrical life into the audience’s most vivid memories, from adorable meet-cutes to disastrous first dates.
“We are eager to hear about first dates, proposals, worst dates, breakups, rejections, that treasured first kiss and more,” said Memory Lane troupe founder Robert Gore. “Bring all your memories — good, bad and otherwise.”
Memory Lane is a new local improv troupe that utilizes the art of playback theater
Attendees must comply with the Carroll Arts Center’s audience health and safety policies. This includes patrons properly wearing a face mask at all times and providing either proof that they meet the CDC definition of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test completed within the last 72 hours of the day of the event. Read the Carroll Arts Center’s full health and safety protocols at carrollcountyartscouncil.org/covid-19-policies.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for ages 25 and under and 60 and up. Go to carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 310-848-7272 to purchase tickets. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
