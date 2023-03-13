Presented by Frederick Experimental Music Association, IF: Improvisers Forum will continue at the Y Arts Center in Frederick with two concerts of improvised music in March and April. Harpist Jacqueline Kerrod and cornetist Taylor Ho Bynum will perform on March 18, and saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock and drummer Tom Rainey will conclude the series on April 1.
Kerrod has toured internationally with NEA Jazz Master Anthony Braxton and has performed with such renowned contemporary music ensembles as the International Contemporary Ensemble. Her solo album, “17 Days in December,” was one of the more widely enthusiastically received recordings of experimental music of 2022.
