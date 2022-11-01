Frederick Experimental Music Association will continue its inaugural concert series, IF: Improvisers Forum, on Nov. 5 at the Y Arts Center in Frederick.
Michael Formanek on double bass and Brian Settles on tenor saxophone will perform together for the concert.
Double bassist and composer Michael Formanek has led some of the more acclaimed jazz ensembles of the past 25 years, including his Elusion Quartet, Very Practical Trio and the 18-piece Ensemble Kolossus. His compositions have been supported by Chamber Music America, the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation and other institutions.
Since earning his master’s in music from Howard University, Brian Settles has become an in-demand tenor saxophonist, performing in acclaimed ensembles such as Luke Stewart’s Silt Trio and Lafayette Gilchrist’s sextet. The New York Times identifies Settles as “one of several young improvisers [who are] insightful and invigorating.”
Funded by a grant from the FAC/National Endowment for the Arts Create and Activate Now program, and curated by author, critic and Frederick resident Bill Shoemaker, IF features internationally renowned improvising musicians performing as duos.
Performances will be held at at 115 E. Church St. in Frederick. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and performances begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. Children and students are admitted for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.