Presented by Frederick Experimental Music Association, IF: Improvisers Forum will host its last show of the season at the Y Arts Center in Frederick this weekend. Saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock and drummer Tom Rainey will conclude the series on April 1.
Saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock was named a “true visionary” by pianist and Kennedy Center artistic director Jason Moran and a “fully committed saxophonist and visionary” by The New Yorker. She has received the BBC Jazz Award for Innovation and commissions from the Fromm Music Foundation at Harvard University and others.
