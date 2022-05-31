The Choral Arts Society of Frederick will wrap up its 78th season with a spring concert celebrating a calendar year’s worth of holidays. “In Case You Missed It: Amaze of Holidaze” is a feel-good homage to 12 months of festivity.
The show takes place at 7:30 p.m. June 3 and 3 p.m. June 4 at the Jack B. Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for military, students and seniors, and free for children under 12 and FCC students with a valid ID.
Blending rap, opera, patriotic tunes and pop culture surprises, artistic director Lynn L. Staininger crafted a lighthearted program intended to delight attendees of all ages. The opening number will feature renowned pianist John Wickelgren and FCC piano student Kristen Thurman.
“It’s been difficult to properly celebrate holidays as of late, so we’re celebrating them all at once,” said Staininger. “Condensing a year’s worth of musical programming into one show is the Choral Arts Society’s gift to the community.”
Over the past two years, Staininger helped the CASF community remain upbeat and pitch perfect, despite challenging circumstances. Delivering music history lessons, sight readings and music theory virtually, Staininger kept the choir members and the board of directors motivated and moving forward.
Staininger praises the CASF board of directors for their fundraising efforts and leadership over the past two years. “Our board, section leaders, grant writing committee and consultant worked nonstop throughout the past two years to keep members … connected and informed, all while supporting my plans to keep us performing and growing as musicians,” she said.
As for the future, the CASF choir looks forward to performing in person and adding new members to their ensemble for the fall season. Audition details are available on their website. To purchase tickets to the concert, or to learn more about CASF, visit casof.org.
