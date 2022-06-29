In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talks with Julia Herz, executive director of the American Homebrewers Association, about home brewing, craft beer, Savor, and what the AHA does. Here is an edited excerpt of their talk.
UnCapped: Last time we talked, COVID was a new thing, and you were the craft beer director at the Homebrewers Association, but now you’re on the other side, where you’re helping people who may end up as members of the Brewers Association.
Julia Herz: Yeah, went to some of my roots. Home brewing is how I got into beer, so I’m very excited to be the executive director of the American Homebrewers Association. And question back to you, my interviewer: Have you home brewed?
UnCapped: I have. It’s been a very long time though. Now I have the luxury where every once in a while a brewery will invite me to come do a beer with them, so I get to semi-brew but under professional supervision.
Herz: Understood. There’s such collaboration going on between professional brewers and home brewers. That’s how a lot of home brewers up their game. But you don’t have to brew with a professional brewer. You can brew at home, and it’s easy to do and super fun. I’ve been a home brewer since my 20s, and I just love talking about it.
UnCapped: That’s one of the coolest things about home brewing, I think, is that it can be what you want it to be, from simple to extremely complex. I’ve done the stovetop home brewing to brewing in my friend’s garage with a three-vessel system, which is just a scaled-down brewery, at that point. It’s kind of like, however far you want to dive into it, that’s what it can be for you.
Herz: I think you are very eloquent in summarizing it that way. I’ve been doing a lot of stovetop brewing with extract kits, sometimes little grain in there to make it partial, or I can do all grain on my patio. But the bottom line is it’s a super rewarding hobby, and there’s nothing that makes me happier than something on the stove cooking, and smelling that. I just bottled on Sunday a Belgium triple that I made.
We have 37,000 members … and then there are millions of home brewers in the U.S. It’s much more prolific than I think people may realize.
UnCapped: What kind of effect did COVID have on home brewing? Is it one of those hobbies that saw a huge bump, or did it stay steady throughout?
Herz: We have not surveyed [home brewing] shops in two years, but I’ve talked to hundreds of shops … and it’s a mixed bag. They’re one of two stories: COVID gave us a boost, or it’s really slow and we’re struggling.
Home was the place to be, right? You’re brewing beer, wine, kombucha, sake, mead, cider — whatever you want to make. And that was a way that people helped get them through a time by discovering the hobby of home brewing.
UnCapped: We have the luxury in Frederick to have an amazing home brew shop, The Flying Barrel. It’s just a great shop and resource. And as an added bonus, it’s in the same building as one of Frederick’s breweries [Monocacy Brewing Company]. They’re independent businesses but just happen to be in the same building.
This excerpt has been edited for space and clarity. Listen to the full podcast at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped. Got UnCapped news? Email csands@newspost.com.
