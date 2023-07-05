beer-7404622.jpeg

In this episode of the UnCapped podcast, host Chris Sands talked with Nate Kraft, founder of Pathfinder Farm Distillery in Keedysville. Kraft grew up around farms, which led to his desire to own his own and open a distillery after leaving the Navy. They talk about his farm-to-flask philosophy of distilling and the products they produce, which you can find at various farmers markets throughout Maryland. Here is an excerpt of their talk.

UnCapped: Thanks for coming out to Frederick to talk about your distillery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription