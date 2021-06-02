Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood were interested in music from a young age but went their separate ways for some 15 years — Chris playing bass in the avant-garde jazz group Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver veered toward blues rock, touring with Tinsley Ellis and then forming the band King Johnson.
Shortly after reuniting, by way of sharing the stage briefly as two seasoned musicians, they founded The Wood Brothers, a project that draws from their collective musical inspirations and genres — roots, jazz, Americana, blues, folk — to create something entirely new.
Now, after a quiet year at home in Nashville, the trio, which includes drummer and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix, are setting out on tour and will play Showtime at the Drive-In at the Frederick Fairgrounds on June 6.
Oliver talked with 72 Hours ahead of the show about what his year has looked like and his excitement for hitting the road again to promote their latest release, “Kingdom In My Mind.”
From what I understand, you grew up in a musical family. Did you and Chris play music together as kids at all?
Yeah, actually. Late in my teens and early in Chris’ teens — I’m four years older — there was a period where I was working on guitar, Chris was working on bass, and he was learning it really quickly. Although I was maybe a little ahead of him for a little while and was able to show him a few things so that we could play together, he quickly became really good, especially after I left the house. But we had a couple years where we played together. We had a four-track recorder. We used to make up music and record it.
You guys have such an interesting story, going your separate ways musically and then winding up back together, and you’ve both played such different styles. Were you mostly listening to the same music growing up, getting the same influences? I’m sure because you were brothers, you were sharing music with each other, right?
Oh yeah, absolutely. We grew up with a lot of the same stuff, and a lot of that was our dad’s record collection and then things that, as a teenager, I got into beyond my dad’s record collection, but our dad’s collection was really where we got started and got interested. As we learned more, we’d buy more records and expand from the Beatles to Hendrix or from Lightnin’ Hopkins to Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Who were you discovering through your dad?
Our dad was — and still is — a great folk singer and knows hundreds of folk songs and is a great guitar player, so even before getting into his record collection, we were watching him play and learning from him. But the kinds of things in his record collection was everything folk, and he had blues, classical, John Hartford and things like that — kind of all over the place.
I’m curious to hear a little about how the pandemic has affected you. Did The Wood Brothers have a tour planned last year that had to be canceled?
Absolutely. We had just released an album at the beginning of 2020 and started touring, so, like a lot of bands, we were in mid-tour and happened to be on the West Coast when everything shut down. We flew home, and that was it. We had an entire year of shows booked. Like a lot of our friends, we missed out on a year’s worth of shows, just like that.
It looks like you tour a good bit. You have a bunch of dates booked for 2021. Is that fairly typical for you?
Oh yeah. We were generally gone about 130 days a year, about a third of the year spent out there doing it. It was a very different year.
What was that adjustment like for you, assuming you enjoy being on the road?
It had its ups and downs. I think anyone would agree. I think everyone would agree that it was really nice to slow down. For me, it was great to be with my family 100 percent of the time for a whole year. That was a huge luxury. It didn’t pay very well, of course, but it was lovely to not miss my family. As much as I like being a touring musician, I think the thrill of the travel … I’m not super attached to that part of it. I am very attached and addicted to the human connection that happens when you’re touring and in a room full of people every night. That’s a really important and healing energy and something that just keeps you vibrant, that connection with people — which is really, generally, what I think we all missed during quarantine, not being able to properly connect to people.
Yeah, that’s what I’ve been hearing from musicians over and over again, that it’s been hard because that connection with the crowd is what you do it for.
Yeah, that’s what we do it for. We do it for our own gratification, we need that connection, but what I’ve realized more and more over the years is the applause and attention part of it wears off. You do get some ego stroking from that, but the real foundation of it all is the connection and the happiness that it gives people. People saying, “Hey, that music really got me through a tough time” — that makes you realize this is important work that people need. It’s not just us who need it. Everybody needs it.
Did you play any shows at all over the past year? Any live-streaming events?
Yeah, we did a few things like that but not a lot. We re-issued and performed a Wood Brothers album called “The Muse,” from 2013, that had gone out of print. We were excited to reprint that on vinyl.
I spent most of the pandemic making a solo album — being in the studio in creative mode, writing and recording — but we did a few things. They were fun, but the whole music for the screen thing is limiting and doesn’t give you that connection that we’re talking about, so I’m glad to see it go and get back to playing live, as long as it’s safe.
Have you ever played Frederick?
Frederick is new to me on my radar, but I look forward to seeing it. I’m always excited to play places we haven’t been yet.
Have you played any live shows yet in 2021?
We haven’t had any Wood Brothers shows, but I’ve played a few solo shows, maybe five or six, and boy, it’s very rewarding, and I’m excited for the Wood Brothers to get out, too. We’re excited to get back on tour and, really, pick up where we left off. We still have this relatively new album, “Kingdom In My Mind,” that we never really got to tour completely with, so we’re still excited about playing those songs. I think we’ll feature songs from that album and “The Muse” quite a bit, as well as some favorites and classics.
It’s your solo album “Always Smilin’” that you wrote and recorded during the pandemic, correct?
Yeah, that’s really what kept me busy, because I had all that free time from not touring.
Do you think people will pick up on the fact that it was written during the pandemic, through the lyrics?
Yeah, there’s a few hints in there, absolutely. There are clues. Some of the songs were written before the pandemic, and some were written during the pandemic, but I think there is a thread there. Not only during the pandemic did we have this quarantine experience, but we also had a lot of social upheaval and liberation, to some degree. When you live through those things, they soak into everyday stuff, and they seep into your subconscious, and they certainly come out in art and writing and music.
Well, it sounds like you’re trying to keep it positive with the album title.
It’s an aspiration, for sure. I’ve not mastered it.
Learn more about The Wood Brothers at thewoodbros.com.
