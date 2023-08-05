books-ridker-766736bc-1b42-11ee-be41-a036f4b098ec.jpg

"Hope" by Andrew Ridker

 Courtesy photo

The title of Andrew Ridker’s second novel, “Hope,” appears several times throughout the book in attention-grabbing uppercase letters. In one instance, it refers to the Human Outpatient Pericarditis Evaluation study — a clinical trial that proves integral to one plot strand and to one character’s downfall. In another instance, it is emblazoned on the Barack Obama campaign sign in the front yard of the Brookline, Mass., home of the Greenspans, the Jewish family at the center of the novel.

But while “Hope” shares its name with a “snappy acronym” and a punchy slogan, it is so named because it is what the Greenspans — Scott, his wife, Deb, and their children, Maya and Gideon — cling to when their tight family unit breaks down and falls apart. The result is a series of absorbing portraits of compellingly flawed individuals and a vivid depiction of modern American life.

