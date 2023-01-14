Book World: In 'The Blue Window,' three generations try to make sense of the past

"The Blue Window" by Suzanne Berne.

 Scribner

When we first meet Adam in Suzanne Berne’s novel “The Blue Window,” we know only that something terrible has happened to him, something so humiliating and disgraceful that he can’t bring himself to think about it. He’s home from his first year of college, not so much nursing his wounded ego as trying to erase it, a project that entails thinking of himself as not Adam but A, which also conveniently stands for Anonymous. Or Absent.

It is: “End of Day 18 in Year 2019 of the Battle Against the Self, beset on all sides by demoralizing reminders of familial attachment.” His mother, for instance. If she asks him, “’What have you been doing all day?’ A might say, ‘Naps occurred’ or ‘Videos were watched.’” His effort is as amusing as it is poignant: “Self-erasure required constant scourges, hence yesterday’s decision to become vegan.”

