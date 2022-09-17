books-nadeau

The Godmother

 Penguin

The term “mafia” evokes specific images: men wearing nice suits and hats wielding guns. These associations arise mostly from popular culture, including The Godfather, The Sopranos and, for true fans, the Italian series Gomorrah. Women, though, are never front and center in these depictions, and, as journalist Barbie Latza Nadeau explains in her new book, The Godmother, they are rarely discussed by those who study the mafia. And yet, as Nadeau demonstrates, these women exist and act within the various crime syndicates that the Italian government considers to be mafias, including the “only one true Mafia … the Cosa Nostra in Sicily.” The other major crime groups are the ’Ndrangheta in Calabria and the Neapolitan Camorra in Campania.

The character meant to tie Nadeau’s book together is Assunta “Pupetta” Maresca, who was 18 years old and six months pregnant in the summer of 1955, when she shot and killed the man who had ordered her husband’s murder. This act of revenge, of a type usually carried out by men, won her “icon status among the Neapolitan criminal elite,” Nadeau writes, “earning her the nickname Lady Camorra and giving her incomparable stature as an original madrina — a godmother.” Before Maresca’s death in 2021, Nadeau interviewed her, and she certainly does make for an interesting main character. Well into her 80s, Maresca is still entirely comfortable with the murder she committed while also downplaying her agency within the Camorra.

