"My Father's House" by Joseph O'Connor

 Ginevra

Late one night in December 1943, a woman drives a Daimler quickly through the streets of Rome. In the passenger seat, a black-clad man. In the back, a man in German uniform, groaning in agony. They arrive at a hospital where a sullen orderly with a flashlight in one hand and a switchblade in the other looks at the patient, then scoffs and spits at the woman's request to help him. The man in black steps out of the car and opens his raincoat to reveal a priest's collar. His garb is genuine. But the patient's Nazi uniform is a disguise: He is in fact an escaped British prisoner. "Is there a dentist in that hospital behind you?" asks the priest. "Why?" replies the orderly. "Because you'll need one in a minute when I punch your teeth through your skull."

Joseph O'Connor's latest novel, "My Father's House," begins with a potent blend of excitement, suspense and intrigue. After making his mark with his grand entrance, O'Connor's priest goes on to steal many more scenes by showing not just the courage of his convictions but also courage under fire. The result is a gripping World War II-set drama featuring the unlikeliest of heroes, one whom the reader roots for every step of the way.

