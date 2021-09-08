Celebrate Frederick’s 38th annual In the Streets Festival returns to downtown Frederick on Sept. 11. This beloved street party highlights the best of what Frederick has to offer, including art, food, entertainment and fun for all ages. Festivities begin with the Market Street Mile at 9 a.m., followed by the In the Streets Festivalfrom 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ending with the official after party, the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Creek Amphitheatre. Returning this year is the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience presented in partnership with 106.9 The Eagle along the Carroll Creek Linear Park from noon to 5 p.m. For the full lists of vendors in each block, visit celebratefrederick.com.
SPORTS BLOCK, located between Carroll Creek and Patrick Street — Learn about local athletic clubs ranging from lacrosse and volleyball to disc golf. Test your sports skills with a high jump test, cornhole and other skills challenges. Stop by the Pivot Physical Therapy Athlete Rehab Zone before leaving Sports Block to meet the talented trainers dedicated to keeping athletes healthy
ART BLOCK, located between Patrick and Church streets — Get ready to be amazed by the outstanding talents of Frederick’s finest creative and performing artists. Allow these talented performers to inspire your creative side by participating in mini dance lessons, making crafts, playing games and taking in ongoing performances by the various theater and dance companies of Frederick at the Charles Schwab Independent Branch, Hagerstown, Art Block Dance Floor.
HISTORY BLOCK, located between Church and Second streets — Learn about the region’s rich history and all the hidden historical treasures being preserved by local groups dedicated to honoring our heritage. Participate in interactive history exhibits and pick up information about how to support these groups that work hard to celebrate Frederick’s past.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS BLOCK, located between Second and Third streets — Join the groups in Frederick devoted to leading healthy and fit lives. Get information about bike groups, fitness activities, healthy eating and overall wellness.
ARTISAN BLOCK, located between Third and Fourth streets — Browse handmade and original art, jewelry and crafts from the local artisan community.
GOING GREEN BLOCK, located between Fourth and Fifth streets — Play games, get information and learn from the groups in Frederick that support sustainability. Take a sustainability quiz and learn how to do your part to help keep the environment healthy and clean.
PUBLIC SAFETY BLOCK, located between Fifth and Sixth streets — Meet the local heroes that keep our community safe. Get information about the services available in case of an emergency and show your support for those keeping you and your loved ones safe. The annual open house will be held at Junior Fire Company No. 2 at 535 N. Market St.
KIDS BLOCK, located between Sixth and Seventh streets — Enjoy balloon art, carnival games, prizes and more. This portion of the event is sure to keep youngsters entertained.
20TH ANNIVERSARY 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY
Carroll Creek Linear Park Suspension Bridge, 11 a.m. — Mayor Michael O’Connor will lead a remembrance ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The program will include a presentation of colors, remarks from Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando and a performance of the National Anthem by Frederick City Police Officer Robert Quintin.
MUSIC
More than 15 bands will span Carroll Creek to Seventh Street.
HOMEGROWN FREDERICK CRAFT BEVERAGE EXPERIENCE STAGE CARROLL CREEK AMPITHEATRE STAGE
$10 Cover for 21 and over. Under 21 admitted for free. Valid I.D. is required for all those 21 years of age and older to drink. Under 21 admitted with parent or guardian.
Triple Lindy, noon to 2 p.m. — Dubbed Frederick’s premier dance cover band, playing ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, Y2K through today, Triple Lindy plays a mix of the biggest hits spanning decades! They strive to energize the audience and feed from the audience’s energy.
Saskia and the Truly Unruly Band, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — The group started as The Unruly Blues Band in 2007. They still perform blues but primarily more well-known tunes. Each member brings years of experience and passion to the group.
FLYING DOG BREWERY UP THE CREEK PARTY
$5 Admission (Free with Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience admission). Exclusively 21 years of age or older with valid I.D. to enter and drink.
D-Bo, 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Originally from Harrisburg, Pa., Delonne “D-Bo” Wilbourn has been singing, producing, writing and composing all his own music for over 10 years. D-Bo and his band play original music and cover songs ranging from R&B/soul, funk, blues, neo-soul and jazz, alternative, reggae, rock and pop.
Vinyl Rhino, 7 to 9 p.m. — This group plays music from across the spectrum — pop, dance, rock, rap, even country. They are just as likely to play Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars as they are to cover Lady Antebellum and Rage Against the Machine.
SECOND STREET STAGE: Intersection of East Second and Market streets
Chris Darlington, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — While juggling a career as a police officer, Darlington has managed to write and record his first two singles in Nashville in 2020 and then record four more tracks in 2021. His musical influences include Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Chris Stapleton.
Michelle Hannan & One Blue Night, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — WAMMIE-nominated country band based out of Frederick features the warm, soulful vocals and songwriting of Michelle Hannan, along with her husband, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jason Hannan, with Howard Parker (pedal steel, resonator guitar) and Dan Macon (drums).
Southern Halo, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Southern Halo has crafted a blend of “new” country and classic country with a dash of Southern Rock. It’s a youthful, signature sound made immediately recognizable by the sweet sibling harmonies that are fast-becoming their trademark.
Melissa Quinn Fox, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — A singer-songwriter from Pittsburgh with deep roots in country and Americana, Quinn Fox is best known for her story-driven songs and powerful lyrics.
THIRD STREET STAGE: Intersection of West Third and Market streets
Mark Whiskey & The Sours, 11 a.m. to noon — Mark Whiskey & The Sours is a rockabilly band hailing from the Baltimore/D.C. area.
Priceless Advice, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — The best rock of the ’90s, from Alice in Chains, Nirvana and Pearl Jam to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stone Temple Pilots, Weezer and more.
Midnite Run, 2 to 3:15 p.m. — Midnite Run is a classic rock cover band playing hits from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
The Dirty Middle, 3:45 to 5 p.m. — Upbeat and straight-up blues rock. Dirty and organic originals and covers. Flutters of early country and ’50s/’60s rock ’n’ roll mixed with garage rock tendencies.
SEVENTH STREET STAGE PRESENTED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KEY 103: Intersection of West Seventh and Market streets
Market Street Big Band, 11 a.m. to noon — Big band sounds of the 20th century, influenced by the timeless music of Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters.
Marsha & The Positrons, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — A D.C.-based kindie (kids + indie rock) band known for shows that are a ton of family-friendly fun.
Rainbow Rock, 2 to 3:15 p.m. — Winners of a Parents’ Choice Fun Stuff award for their debut CD, “Meet the Rainbow,” and a 2018 Family Choice Award for their new release “Total Eclipse of the Rainbow,” Rainbow Rock provides a mix of musical genres from folk, pop, rock and rockabilly.
Mr. Jon & Friends, 3:45 to 5 p.m. — Folk-rock married duo Jon and Carrie began writing songs for kids after becoming parents, performing at children’s birthday parties and kids’ festivals.
FAQ
Alcohol — Alcohol is not permitted except when consumed in a pub or restaurant or at the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience, Carroll Creek Urban Park ($10 cover charge) and Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party at Carroll Creek Amphitheatre ($5 cover charge).
Information Booths — Located along Market Street from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Art Block and Artisan Block. Volunteers at these booths will have access to emergency personnel if needed.
Masks — While there is currently no outdoor mask mandate, Celebrate Frederick encourages attendees to bring a mask to the event to be worn in crowded spaces.
Parking — The City of Frederick has five parking decks located downtown. The Carroll Creek, Court Street, West Patrick Street, East All Saints Street and Church Street parking decks offer parking in close proximity to the event. Cost is $6 to park all day on Saturdays. Handicapped parking is available in all four parking decks.
Pets — A city ordinance prohibits pets at In The Streets, which includes reptiles.
Rain Policy — The activities and entertainment will stop during the storm but are scheduled to resume once the storm passes.
Recycling — Recycling containers are available at the corners of each block and mid-block throughout the entire event.
Street Closings — Most of the roads surrounding the event remain open. South Street on the south end and Seventh Street on the north end of town remain open. Patrick Street is also open throughout the day.
