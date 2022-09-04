Celebrate Frederick’s annual In the Streets returns on Sept. 10 to downtown Frederick. The festival highlights the best of what Frederick has to offer, including art, food, entertainment and fun for all ages.
Returning this year is the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience along the Carroll Creek Linear Park from noon to 5 p.m.
Get ready for a day filled with family-friendly activities, live entertainment and the opportunity to interact with a variety of vendors ranging from downtown retailers and restaurants, to nonprofit organizations and businesses serving the Frederick County community. Activities, vendors, food and entertainment will be located on Market Street, from Carroll Creek to Seventh Street. For a full list of vendors on each block, visit celebratefrederick.com.
Kick off In the Streets at 9 a.m. with a one-mile run down Market Street. Designed for beginners and experts alike, the run features various heats including Women’s, Men’s, Family and more. Pre-registration is recommended, by mail or online at celebratefrederick.com. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Frederick YMCA.
The run will be followed by the In the Streets festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day ends with the official after party, the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party, at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Creek Linear Park Amphitheater.
Find Celebrate Frederick on Facebook and Instagram @celebratefrederick, and share your day by tagging your photos and stories with #inthestreetsfrederick.
SPORTS BLOCK, located between Carroll Creek and Patrick Street
Learn about local athletic clubs. Test your sports skills with a high-jump test, cornhole and other challenges. Stop by the Pivot Physical Therapy Athlete Rehab Zone to meet the trainers dedicated to keeping athletes healthy.
ART BLOCK, located between Patrick and Church streets
Be amazed by the outstanding talents of Frederick’s finest creative and performing artists. Allow these performers to inspire your creative side by participating in mini dance lessons, making crafts, playing games and taking in the ongoing performances by the various theater and dance companies of Frederick.
HISTORY BLOCK, located between Church and Second streets
Learn about the region’s rich history and all the hidden historical treasures being preserved by local groups dedicated to honoring our heritage. Participate in interactive history exhibits and pick up information about how to support these groups that work hard to celebrate Frederick’s past.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS BLOCK, located between Second and Third streets
Join the groups in Frederick devoted to leading healthy and fit lives. Get information about bike groups, fitness activities, healthy eating and overall wellness.
ARTISAN BLOCK, located between Third and Fourth streets
Browse handmade and original art, jewelry and crafts from the local artisan community and treat yourself to a few new purchases.
GOING GREEN BLOCK, located between Fourth and Fifth streets
Play games, get information and learn from the groups in Frederick that support sustainability. Take a sustainability quiz, and learn how to do your part to help keep the environment healthy and clean.
PUBLIC SAFETY BLOCK, located between Fifth and Sixth streets
Meet the local heroes that keep our community safe. Get information about the services available in case of an emergency, and show your support for those keeping you and your loved ones safe. The annual open house, hosted by Junior Fire Company No. 2, is at 535 N. Market St.
KIDS BLOCK, located between Sixth and Seventh streets
Balloon art, carnival games, prizes and more will keep youngsters entertained.
ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Entertainment kicks off at 11 a.m. and continues through the evening with the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party from 5 to 9 p.m.
CARROLL CREEK AMPHITHEATER STAGE
$5 cover for 21 and over. Under 21 admitted for free.
Noon to 2 p.m. — The Few — modern and classic rock
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Jah Works — reggae
UP THE CREEK PARTY
$5 admission, free with Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience admission. Exclusively 21 years of age or older to enter.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Pop Stereo — pop cover band
7 to 9 p.m. — Klepto Radio — popular party music cover band playing everything from AC/DC to Stevie Wonder, hip-hop to hard rock, saxophones to samples
SECOND STREET STAGE
Intersection of E. Second and Market streets
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Kevin Lee — singer-songwriter playing songs from the 1950s up to the present, fused with his style of country, rock and blues
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — The Feehan Brothers — Brendan and Connor on guitar and vocals have performed together since elementary school
3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Melissa Quinn Fox — country/Americana songstress performing story-driven songs with a unique vocal tone
THIRD STREET STAGE
Intersection of W. Third and Market streets
11 a.m. to noon — Skatt Daddy — upbeat and danceable R&B combo
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — JJ Billings — the mother of all bar bands spans an eclectic mic of radio rock from the ’90s and 2000s
2 to 3:15 p.m. — Ocho de Bastos — Latin pop party band with guitar, powerful drums, Latin percussion and catchy bass riffs
3:45 to 5 p.m. — Hard Swimmin’ Fish — an ensemble rooted in the traditions of American music including blues, jazz, funk and swing
SEVENTH STREET STAGE
Intersection of W. Seventh and Market streets
11 a.m. to noon — Market Street Big Band — favorite big band sounds of the 20th century, influenced by the timeless music of Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Rainbow Rock Band — a mix of musical genres, from folk, pop rock to rockabilly, for kids
2 to 3:15 p.m. — Mr. Jon & Friends — folk-rock married duo Jon and Carrie sing songs for kids
3:45 to 5 p.m. — Music & Arts Instructors Showcase
FAQ
Information booths will be at the Art Block and Going Green Block from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers at these booths will have access to emergency personnel if needed. If your child is lost, report immediately to one of the Information Booths. The booths also serve as lost and found collection sites. Found items not claimed will be taken to The City of Frederick Office of Special Events, William Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick, and will be kept for 30 days.
The City of Frederick has five parking decks downtown. The Carroll Creek, Court Street, W. Patrick Street, E. All Saints Street and Church Street parking decks all offer parking in close proximity to the event. Cost is $6 to park all day on Sept. 10.
A city ordinance prohibits pets at In the Streets, which includes reptiles.
Most of the roads surrounding the event will remain open. All Saints Street on the south end and Seventh Street on the north end of town will remain open. Patrick Street is also open throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.