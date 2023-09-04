Celebrate Frederick’s 40th annual In the Streets Festival will return to downtown Frederick on Sept. 9. This beloved festival highlights the best of what Frederick has to offer, including art, food, entertainment and fun for all ages.
Festivities begin with the Market Street Mile at 9 a.m., followed by the In the Streets Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ending with the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Creek Amphitheatre.
Returning this year is the Visit Frederick Craft Beverage Experience along the Carroll Creek Linear Park from noon to 5 p.m.
Most of the roads surrounding the event remain open. All Saints Street on the south end and Seventh Street on the north end of town remain open. Patrick Street is also open throughout the day.
Five parking decks downtown — Carroll Creek, Court Street, West Patrick Street, East All Saints Street and Church Street — offer parking in close proximity to the event.
For more information, call 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
• • •
THE BLOCKS
SPORTS BLOCK, between Carroll Creek and Patrick Street
Learn about the programs your local Parks & Recreation Departments offer the community. Test your sports skills with an obstacle course, cornhole and other skills challenges.
ART BLOCK, between Patrick and Church streets
Watch Frederick’s finest creative and performing artists and participate in mini dance lessons and craft-making activities.
HISTORY BLOCK, between Church and Second streets
Learn about the region’s rich history and all the hidden historical treasures being preserved by local groups dedicated to honoring our heritage. Participate in interactive history exhibits and pick up information about how to support these groups that work to celebrate Frederick’s past.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS BLOCK, between Second and Third streets
Learn about mindfulness, take advantage of spinal screenings, and meet experts providing free bicycle safety checks and helmet fittings.
ARTISAN BLOCK, between Third and Fourth streets
Browse handmade and original art, jewelry and crafts from the local artisan community. Select custom pieces, from clothing and handbags to pet toys.
GOING GREEN BLOCK, between Fourth and Fifth streets
Play games, get information and learn from the groups in Frederick that support sustainability. Take a sustainability quiz and learn how to do your part to help keep the environment healthy and clean.
PUBLIC SAFETY BLOCK, between Fifth and Sixth streets
Meet the local heroes that keep our community safe. Get information about the services available in case of an emergency, and catch the open house hosted by Junior Fire Company No. 2 at 535 N. Market St.
KIDS BLOCK, between Sixth and Seventh streets
Let the little ones meet some furry friends, take in a robot demonstration, or try their hand at a mini yoga and meditation session. Theatricks a Circus Experience performances will be held every hour.
• • •
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment kicks off at 11 a.m. and continues through the evening.
CARROLL CREEK AMPHITHEATER STAGE
$5 cover for 21 and over. Under 21 admitted for free.
• Sticktime & The Who’s Your Daddy Horns, noon to 1:45 p.m.
Hailed as Frederick’s premier classic rock band, Sticktime plays all the classics, and with the addition of the Who’s Your Daddy Horns, their already huge setlist has expanded to include hits from Steely Dan, Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder and all kinds of funky stuff.
• Southern Charm, 2:30 to 4:15 p.m.
Southern Charm is a little bit country, a little bit rock ’n’ roll, and a whole lot of charm
UP THE CREEK PARTY
$5 admission. Exclusively 21 years of age or older to enter and drink.
• KleptoRadio, 5 to 6:15 p.m.
As the name suggests, Klepto’s live show is like scanning the radio and stopping to listen to a favorite song—from AC/DC to Stevie Wonder, hip-hop to hard rock, saxophones to samples.
• Bad w/ Names, 7 to 9 p.m.
One of the region’s premier modern/alternative rock cover bands, Bad w/ Names’ taste in music is as diverse as its band members. The five-man group hit the 500-show mile mark in 2022 and are continuing strong throughout the metro area.
SECOND STREET STAGE
Intersection of E. Second and Market streets
• Melissa Quinn Fox, 11 a.m.
Country/Americana songstress Melissa Quinn Fox is known best for her story-driven songs and unique vocal tone.
• Shotgun Highway, 1 p.m.
This quartet of seasoned performers have come together to perform the best in rock and blues outlaw country.
• Mike Kuster & The Catoctin Cowboys, 3 p.m.
Mike Kuster & The Catoctin Cowboys bring a “honky tonk good timin’ show” that mixes originals with an ever-changing setlist of the best in country music. His originals have earned him a list of accolades, including Independent Music Network’s Country Impact Artist of 2022.
FOURTH STREET STAGE
Intersection of E. Fourth and Market streets
• Rock Creek Revival, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Maryland-based band that draws inspiration from the broad history of bluegrass, from first generation pioneers like Bill Monroe and Jimmy Martin to more contemporary acts such as Hot Rize and Yonder Mountain String Band.
• Slipback, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.
Playing crowd-favorite rock and blues.
• Flat Foot Sam & The Educated Fools, 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Singer-songwriter and harmonica player Flat Foot Sam (Sam Peightal) performs a unique blend of swing, jump and “gut bucket” blues.
SIXTH STREET STAGE
Intersection of E. Sixth and Market streets
Schedule TBD.
SEVENTH STREET KIDS’ CIRCUS ZONE FEATURING THEATRICKS
Seventh Street Fountain Park
• Johnny-O! Your Favorite Neighborhood Trick Person, Noon
The perfect combo of magic and balloons.
• High Fidelity Show Choir, 1 p.m.
Performance courtesy of the musical ambassadors from Frederick High School.
• Theatricks Camper Showcase, 2 p.m.
A highly entertaining performance featuring veteran circus students.
• Theatricks Coaches Showcase, 3 p.m.
A presentation of circus skills perfected for decades, followed by a massive shaving cream pie fight.
• Mr. Kenny’s Magic & Fun, 4 p.m.
• Plus strolling entertainment featuring the juggling skills of Chuck Flayhart! (11 a.m. to noon), stilt walking from the Lohr brothers (noon to 2 p.m.) and circus tricks from Kevin Brown (noon to 3 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.