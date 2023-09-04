In The Streets 8 (copy)
Young people got to try their punching skills at the In The Streets festival on Market Street in downtown Frederick in 2022.

 Staff photo by Andrew Schotz

Celebrate Frederick’s 40th annual In the Streets Festival will return to downtown Frederick on Sept. 9. This beloved festival highlights the best of what Frederick has to offer, including art, food, entertainment and fun for all ages.

Festivities begin with the Market Street Mile at 9 a.m., followed by the In the Streets Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and ending with the Flying Dog Brewery Up the Creek Party at 5 p.m. at the Carroll Creek Amphitheatre.

