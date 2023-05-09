Brandan Gray started chainsaw carving nearly four years ago after he spotted a bear carved with a chainsaw and wondered if he could do it himself.
The 49-year-old Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, resident is a machinist by trade and admits he’d never been the artistic type. But he was confident he could recreate that bear using a piece of spare firewood.
“I’ve always had chainsaws to cut firewood and whatnot, and I was out one January day and I decided I would have my go at carving a bear,” Gray said.
He didn’t have the correct chainsaw for the job — he needed a much smaller carving saw, as it turns out — but when he was done, he had a carved bear.
“It wasn’t something to write home about,” Gray said jokingly, but it sparked his newfound hobby and launched his business, Cove Mountain Carving Chainsaw Art.
Gray is one of many chainsaw artists who will participate in the inaugural Wolfsville Chainsaw Carving & Artisan Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Wolfsville Ruritan Park in Myersville. Admission is free.
Casey Haines, chairperson for the Wolfsville Ruritan Club event, said she got the idea several years ago when she attended an event in Pennsylvania that included chainsaw carving.
“I’ve personally always loved chainsaw carving, the art of it,” she said. “I thought, well, this would fit really well in Western Maryland and our area.”
She also saw it as a way to potentially raise funds for the Wolfsville Ruritan Club.
This first-year event will include, of course, chainsaw artists and artisans. Anything
Everything for sale at the event will be handmade. Haines said between 30 and 35 participants, most of whom are local, will have on-hand their pottery, jewelry, goatmilk soap, flowers and vegetable plants, and other items.
Demonstrations of chainsaw art and knife making will be held throughout the day, and a live auction will happen at 3 p.m. Homemade slippery potpie will be available.
Gray said he plans to do some live demonstrations at the event. Since he started his carving business, he’s been busy carving animals into white pine logs. Although he crafts a variety of animals, owls seem to be the top favorite among his fans and himself.
In fact, at one of his first events in Pennsylvania, he entered a carved owl family into a competition and said it was the highest-selling auction piece.
“I got a lot of attention there, and it’s been nonstop ever since,” he said.
When it comes to his pieces, Gray said his talent came as a surprise to him.
“I have no art background. I have no work training. I don't even draw. I just opened the door to a talent that I didn't even know I had,” he said.
He does credit his nearly 30-year career as a machinist for helping him see the image in the log before he starts carving. As he put it, it’s easy for him to look at something and visualize it in 3D.
His pieces will be on sale at the festival, with prices ranging from $80 to $1,000, depending on the size and time put into carving.
Haines said she hopes the festival not only showcases the talent of artisans in the area but also the Wolfsville Ruritan itself. She said all the money the Ruritan makes goes back into the community. The Wolfsville Ruritan helps to pay for field trips for elementary schools, for example, and other nonprofits that are in need of money often ask for help from the Ruritan.
“If somebody in the community has their house burned down, we send them money,” Haines said. “If somebody gets injured or sick, we send money.”
They also volunteer to help families beyond a monetary donation.
Haines hopes that this event will also spark interest in more people interested in becoming volunteers.
“I just don’t think people really understand how much the Ruritan does for the community,” she said.
For those who purchase a piece from Gray, he has a simple motto he leaves them with: “I hope it brings you lots of years of joy.”
