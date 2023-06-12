Ahead of this summer’s release of the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, the Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) are going back to where it all began. The 1981 action classic “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be screened at the Carroll Arts Center on June 16 at 1 and 7:30 p.m.
The year is 1936 and the intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) sets out in search of the fabled Lost Ark of the Covenant, racing a bitter rival and his Nazi cohorts to the prize. Over the course of a hair-raising adventure, Indy endures explosions, spiders, snakes, booby traps and bad guys in his quest to save the holy relic.
With an impressive team of supporting actors including Karen Allen, John-Rhys Davies, Denholm Elliott and Paul Freeman, combined with innovative special effects, “Raiders” has captured the spirits of movie-goers for generations and continues to inspire adventures yet to come.
Directed by Stephen Speilberg and based on a story written by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film was the highest-grossing movie of 1981, earning $330.5 million worldwide. Launching Harrison Ford to legendary status, the film’s cultural impact continues to be seen across the media landscape, including the now four sequels it has spawned. The film was a 1982 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography and a winner in many of the technical categories.
There will be a matinee screening at 1 p.m. with open captioning to increase the enjoyment for those with hearing impairments. A 7:30 p.m. showing will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
The film runs 1 hour 45 minutes and is rated PG for action violence. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster. For more information and tickets, call 410-848-7272 or visit carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
