Raiders of the Lost Ark 3.jpg

Harrison Ford in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

 Courtesy photo

Ahead of this summer’s release of the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, the Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) are going back to where it all began. The 1981 action classic “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” will be screened at the Carroll Arts Center on June 16 at 1 and 7:30 p.m.

The year is 1936 and the intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) sets out in search of the fabled Lost Ark of the Covenant, racing a bitter rival and his Nazi cohorts to the prize. Over the course of a hair-raising adventure, Indy endures explosions, spiders, snakes, booby traps and bad guys in his quest to save the holy relic.

