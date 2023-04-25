Starbelly.jpeg

Starbelly

 Courtesy photo

Popular Baltimore pop underground band Starbelly will be in concert at the Carroll Arts Center at 8 p.m. April 29. This rocking foursome has made music together for over 25 years.

This fan-favorite four-piece band has a sound described as “Squeeze meets Wilco.” Their smart brand of melodic rock comes with layers of jangly guitars, lush four-part harmonies and hooks aplenty. Their music is a large landscape of sound and lyrics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription