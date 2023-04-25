Popular Baltimore pop underground band Starbelly will be in concert at the Carroll Arts Center at 8 p.m. April 29. This rocking foursome has made music together for over 25 years.
This fan-favorite four-piece band has a sound described as “Squeeze meets Wilco.” Their smart brand of melodic rock comes with layers of jangly guitars, lush four-part harmonies and hooks aplenty. Their music is a large landscape of sound and lyrics.
Featuring Bryan Ewald and Cliff Hillis on guitar, Dennis Schocket on bass, and Greg Schroeder on drums, the band first made a splash with their debut album “Lemon Fresh” in 1998. Indie critics welcomed the band’s fresh sound and placed the album among the year’s best releases.
Since then, they’ve recorded two more albums, “Everyday and Then Some” and their most recent 2018 release, “Four.” In 2020, the group recorded a new single, “Ballad of Baltimore,” a protest song reflecting the tumult of that year from a Baltimorean perspective. Music biographer Warren Zanes writes of their discography, “Starbelly exists as a part of nature. They will go forever, draping the world in beautiful harmonies.”
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
