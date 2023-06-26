J.G. Orudjev and Todd Frankenfield will show work in mixed media in the exhibition “Infinite Surface” at NOMA gallery throughout July.
The show will open on June 30 and will run through July 30, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. July 1 and an artist talk at 7 p.m. July 20 at NOMA gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick.
Orudjev and Frankenfield met online in 2022, each finding resonance in the other’s work. Their continuing dialogue emerges into physical space in this collaborative showcase of their recent individual bodies of work in mixed media, painting and collage.
Orudjev, living in Frederick, is a collage artist and painter. Her work explores the nature of memory, transformative and transitory states, and the act and language of making meaning. She is a member at NOMA gallery. Find her online galleries at nineteendegrees.net.
Frankenfield, living in Easton, Pennsylvania, is a mixed-media artist. His work explores nihilism, surrealism, minimalism and the inherently finite property of materials. He’s a member of an artist collective near Philadelphia. His work can be viewed at toddfrankenfield.com.
In “Infinite Surface,” the two artists address the surfaces created in their work as both projection and meaning — Orudjev primarily in collage, abstracting narrative from ephemera and found paper, and Frankenfield cutting a shoreline between thought and space in his constructions of color and shape.
Exhibitions change monthly at NOMA. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 240-367-9770 for more information.
