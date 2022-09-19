Internationally-acclaimed novelist, essayist and poet Barbara Kingsolver will visit Shepherd University Sept. 27 and 29 as the Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence. Kingsolver will be awarded the Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award on Sept. 29 and will participate in several activities and programs on campus and in the local community.
Kingsolver will present The Writing Life lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and discuss her work, the writing process, and her journey as an author and an Appalachian. She will also lead a writers’ master class at 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Both events will be at the Robert C. Byrd Center.
Kingsolver has received many awards, including the National Humanities Medal, the United States’ highest honor for service through the arts, from President Bill Clinton in 2000. Her novel “The Poisonwood Bible” was shortlisted for both the Pulitzer Prize and PEN/Faulkner Award, and she was named one of the most important writers of the 20th Century by Writers Digest. Every book that Kingsolver has written since 1993’s “Pigs in Heaven” has been on The New York Times Best Seller list.
In 1998, Kingsolver established what is now called the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction, the nation’s largest prize for an unpublished first novel.
Shepherd will host several public events from Sept. 23 to 30 celebrating the Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence. All events are free and open to the public and available both in person and virtually.
Other events include the “Anthology of Appalachian Writers” photographic art exhibit, which will be in the Shepherd University Scarborough Library Reading Room during library hours.
“A Celebration of Appalachian Storytellers, Anthology of Appalachian Writers, Volume XIV” will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 27, and storyteller Adam Booth will present “Stories from the Heartland” at 7 p.m. Sept. 30.
“Dark Waters” screening and discussion will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Shepherd University Robert C. Byrd Center auditorium. The award-winning film is based on a true story about a West Virginia farmer and his lawyer, who fight and win a legal battle with the DuPont Corporation. A discussion led by Peter Vila, associate professor of environmental and physical sciences, will follow the screening.
