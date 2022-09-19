Barbara-Kinsolver.jpg

Barbara Kingsolver

 Courtesy photo

Internationally-acclaimed novelist, essayist and poet Barbara Kingsolver will visit Shepherd University Sept. 27 and 29 as the Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence. Kingsolver will be awarded the Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award on Sept. 29 and will participate in several activities and programs on campus and in the local community.

Kingsolver will present The Writing Life lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and discuss her work, the writing process, and her journey as an author and an Appalachian. She will also lead a writers’ master class at 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Both events will be at the Robert C. Byrd Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription