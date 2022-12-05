Back at New Spire Stages by popular demand, Irish Christmas in America features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.
See the show at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick.
Tickets may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at the Weinberg Center box office at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
A complete list of artists and performers scheduled to perform at the Weinberg Center and New Spire Stages is available at weinbergcenter.org.
