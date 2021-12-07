The popular holiday show Irish Christmas in America brings a performance of seasonal Irish traditions to New Spire Arts in downtown Frederick at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.
The 2021 tour features guest singer Niamh Farrell, a Sligo vocalist who has toured with singer-songwriter David Gray. Farrell teams up with legendary West Kerry singer Séamus Begley, famous for his charming wit and stunning voice.
This family-friendly performance features lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes and harp, along with thrilling Irish old-style dancing from Samantha Harvey. In addition, evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich, historical traditions of Ireland.
New Spire Arts’ Ausherman Theatre is at 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Tickets are available through newspirearts.org/stages-events. New Spire Arts requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours for all patrons. Masks are required at performances.
