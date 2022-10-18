One of the hottest Celtic bands playing today, We Banjo 3 will perform in Frederick at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts.
The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet — comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley — continually push musical boundaries. WB3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, bluegrass and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create their own unique signature sound. Banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and percussion instrumentation elevate lead vocalist David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live onstage, their songs carry the listener along until, at the perfect moment, the band crescendos into catchy choruses with pitch-perfect harmonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.