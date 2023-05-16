We all know the world could be a lot worse than it is — if we weren’t all intimately schooled in that over the past seven or so years, what with politics entering its most dysfunctional age for decades and a pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine and the Doomsday Clock sitting at 90 seconds to midnight and all.
Why is it we’re all, in the midst of this, still fascinated by dystopia?
I’ll be discussing the dystopian genre in comics on the Awesome Comics Podcast, which you can find at awesomecomics.podbean.com. I’ve been down the rabbit hole for a few days now in preparation. Whether that pays off remains to be determined (at the time of writing, we have not yet recorded the podcast, but by the time you read this, it will have aired).
Whereas research into dystopian literature and film is broad and thorough, few resources exist that detail the genre as depicted historically in comics. In the paltry scholarship that exists, I’ve had a hard time figuring out when dystopian stories began to influence U.S. comics strongly.
In the U.K., especially throughout the childhood of anyone growing up in the ‘70s or ‘80s, entropy and collapse were on the streets outside our front doors. This was Thatcher’s Britain, a time of seemingly endless grime and decay — an environment that the U.K. weeklies, previously war-obsessed, sought to represent and capitalize on. “Action” burst on the scene with anti-authoritarian depictions of soccer hooliganism, a killer shark (Hookjaw) based on Jaws, and “Kids Rule OK!,” a controversial post-apocalyptic London thriller, set in a future where a plague has killed off the adult population. Anarchy reigned.
Such moral outrage was generated by these tales, “Action” was canceled immediately with issue 37 after a little less than two years on stands. Circulation was about 200,000 a week at the time, so it wasn’t about the comic’s success with its teenage readership. The central issue was fear that the topics depicted might warp young minds. (Hey, I turned out fine. Mostly.)
One year later, “2000 AD,” that glorious homage to science fiction, burst onto newsagent shelves. While slightly more muted than “Action,” it was, nonetheless, fertile ground to explore all those potential dark futures. “2000 AD” continues publication today.
Finding when dystopian themes formally emerged in U.S. mainstream comics is more challenging to assess. (If any scholars out there know, shoot me a note.)
Living in the Thatcherian decades led directly to the seminal dystopian works “V for Vendetta” and, shortly after, “Watchmen,” both written by Alan Moore, and both critically lauded as at the vanguard of a creative wave that inspired an age of dark, gritty and realistic storytelling. And, yes, while dystopian stories had filtered into U.S. comics storytelling before then, I wonder if the genre was muted from the 1950s on due to restrictions in the Comics Code on depicting graphic content. (Again, scholars, your perspectives are welcome.)
Putting aside history, the dystopian genre is and will remain hugely popular with storytellers and readers.
One reason is the ability to illustrate important social and political issues in an entertaining and thought-provoking way. Comics have always been a medium for social commentary, and dystopias offer a particularly effective platform for exploring complex issues in a way that’s accessible to a broad audience.
In recent years, dystopian comics have only grown in popularity, with creators investigating a wide range of themes and ideas. Here’s where indie and small-press comics have come to the fore. Free of mainstream industry strictures, like the Comics Code, indie creators have been free to imagine unlimited dystopian futures, from the dangers of artificial intelligence to the perils of climate change. These comics offer a thought-provoking window into a dark and uncertain future and challenge readers to think critically about the world around them.
By imagining a future that has gone horribly wrong, these comics offer a sense of hope that things can still be changed for the better. And as society continues to grapple with issues of power, oppression and inequality, the relevance of these stories is only likely to grow.
RECOMMENDATION … While “V for Vendetta” and “Watchmen” may be brilliant dystopian works and well worth a read, they’re also a little heavy. How about something lighter but also just as dark? Here are two to get you going, both written by James Tynion IV, a modern master of the strange and twisted.
“The Nice House on the Lake”: Walter invites disparate friends to vacation at a beautiful lakeside house, but things are not as they seem. (Art by Alvaro Martinez Bueno.) Solid 10/10 from me. While I expected a twist, I didn’t expect that.
“The Department of Truth”: The conspiracies, the visitations, the lizard men are real. Who keeps them in check and why? Gorgeously illustrated by one of my favorite artists, Martin Simmonds, this is a tale of a very present alternative history.
WHO ARE THESE AWESOME COMICS PODCAST GUYS? … Vince Hunt, Tony Esmond and Dan Butcher talk comics, specifically small press and indie, every Monday on the Awesome Comics Podcast, which is based out of the U.K. This is truly one of best podcasts for comics chat out there (and I’m not just saying that ‘cause I’ve been invited on). While their focus is naturally the U.K. indie scene, the trio has pulled in some major international guests, such as Mark Millar, Daniel Warren Johnson, Pat Mills and Paul Kupperberg. Listen in to see which book I recommend as my personal dystopian favorite.
Have a recommendation? I’m all ears. Shoot me a note at cgcumber@gmail.com or via Instagram, Twitter or (god help me) TikTok, where you can find me @cgcumber.
