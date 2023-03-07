New parents to Frederick County learn quickly that the early bird gets the worm when it comes to planning which summer camps their kids will attend during the months when school is not in session.
I waited until late April last year, when we were still new to Frederick, and discovered, to my dismay, that several day camp programs were already full by then.
This year, I wondered if March was still too late.
“Our registration numbers look good so far this year,” said Lela McWilliams, director of operations at The Banner School, which offers summer school programming. She said most of the Banner School camps still have room for kids.
“We have the option to add additional sections of certain camps if one fills, so we always encourage families to add their name to our waitlists so they are the first to know if additional sections open,” she added.
Dozens upon dozens of summer camp programs are available for every interest, age and ability in Frederick County. Consider this your helpful guide to learn about more camp opportunities you may not have had in mind, and a reminder that there is no time like the present to research and register for summer camp — before it’s too late.
A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING
Many organizations offer a whole menu of camps featuring every known theme or skill or character development under the sun, ranging from an emphasis on sports and gymnastics to performing arts and dance. Here are seven organizations with multi-category camp options.
The City of Frederick offers many camp options via its parks and recreation department that include a wide array of activities, as well as a visit to the swimming pool each week. Some camp opportunities called Playground Camps are based at several different parks throughout the city, and both the Talley and Butterfly Ridge recreation centers host camps as well. cityoffrederickmd.gov
Adventure Park USA offers 11 weeks of camp, each week with a different theme and focus like Top Secret and Mad Science. But what remains constant is campers will have access to the attractions at the park for daily play. apusachildcare.com
Frederick County Parks and Recreation also hosts summer camps — more than 300 of them, in fact. Some camps are at the county’s various nature centers, like Catoctin Creek Park & Nature Center and Fountain Rock, featuring camp opportunities for budding naturalists. Other camps include “history, sports, arts and crafts, chess, chorus, cooking, dance, outdoor, and science and discovery,” according to its website. recreater.com
Frederick’s YMCA is an active branch of the national organization and offers a diverse set of camp and summer programming at its various locations from Urbana to downtown Frederick to its classic sleep-away outdoors camp at Camp West Mar, an American Legion property in the foothills of Catoctin Mountain near Thurmont. frederickymca.org
The Banner School offers dozens of camps across an array of emphases, all easily searchable by age group as well as theme. Mornings on the Farm is unique among them and also the school’s most popular. Created to reflect the rich agricultural history of the county and the popularity of farmers markets, the camp teaches kids where their food grows, how commercial greenhouses work and what goes into caring for animals. bannerschool.org
United Way in partnership with the YMCA brings a service-forward, leadership development camp, geared toward kids ages 12 to 17. Summer Serve camp participants will meet likeminded peers and learn how to create positive change in their community. unitedwayfrederick.org
Frederick Community College offers its Kids on Campus program, full- and half-day camps that feature “adventures in science and technology, culinary and creative arts, theater production, the great outdoors, literature and language, and academics,” as the website states. They also offer Explore instructional sports camps for second grade through 12th. frederick.edu
FOCUS ON PHYSICALITY
Some facilities specialize in dance, gymnastics, rock climbing, martial arts and other physical activities. Here are five options that fit this description.
Frederick Gymnastics Club offers several week-long day camps that range from tumbling to Ninja Gym, including a girls gymnastics camp. frederickgymnastics.com
The Boulder Yard, Frederick’s rock climbing gym, offers The Ultimate Warrior Summer Camp, where kids can “experience a trifecta of warrior activities in this combined camp: rock climbing, ninja warrior, and karate,” according to its website. theboulderyardmd.com
Dream Kicks Taekwondo Martial Arts blends fun with Taekwondo training, offering six sessions of their summer camp, which include a daily field trip to places like the library, the movie theater, arcades and more. dreamkickstma.com
Urbana Riding Club offers eight weeks of equestrian camps for kids and teens who want to take horsing around literally. Attendees will experience daily horse riding, among other activities. urbanaridingclub.com
24/7 Dance Studio offers six camps in escalating degrees of skill and experience, from a Princess camp for young beginners to an “extreme dance in10sive” for dancers 8 and older. Registration opens March 31, which means all slots are still open. 24-7dancestudio.com
ART AND PERFORMANCE
Camp options for crafty little makers and performers are also plentiful in the area. Here are six to know about.
Frederick Children’s Chorus offers full- and half-day camps children who love to sing. Water days, crafts and play are also part of the camp experience, which culminates in a concert for friends and family. fredcc.org
Hot Fired Arts offers camps that explore hands-on projects in clay, painting, textiles and sculpture. These art-making camps last for three hours only. Space is limited, so early booking is encouraged. hotfiredarts.com
Center Stage Performing Arts Academy offers full- and half-day options that serve kids ages 3 to 9. Themes range from Poms and Cheer Camp to Mermaids and Sharks and emphasize a lot of play and movement. centerstagemaryland.com
Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s FUN Camp is a genuine experience in theater arts for youth and teens, with workshops in singing, acting, dancing and stagecraft. marylandensemble.org
The Delaplaine Arts Center breaks down its summer art classes into two-hour sessions on a specific topic or technique, such as pop art a la Andy Warhol, papier-mâché and portraiture. In total, they offer nine weeks of morning and afternoon camps, with a few already fully booked. delaplaine.org
The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, about a half hour west of Frederick in Hagerstown, offers a camp experience themed after its current exhibition “Landscapes and Legends of Norway: William Singer and His Contemporaries.” Campers will explore and create art inspired by the magic of Norse gods, legends and folktales. wcmfa.org
Reminder: Always check the listings for the ages served. Some programs are geared toward kids as young as 3. Some are focused on teens up through senior year. Many of them, however, start around 5 or 6 years of age and cut off their programming at ages 12 or 14.
This list is in no way comprehensive. In an effort to highlight a sampling of the various types of camps available, this list can serve as a jumping off point as you research and determine which option best suits your family, schedule and budget.
Joseph Peterson can usually be found reading the weathered plaques of obscure monuments he sees while wandering the city. He counts public libraries, public lands and places where local community is fostered among his favorite kinds of places.
