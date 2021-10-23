When I talked to former Congresswoman Beverly Byron on a cold winter day earlier this year, wood crackling from a nearby fireplace in her house near Baker Park, we hadn’t even sat down before the political stories started coming.
They were stories of perhaps a bygone era, when politicians worked together and even members of Congress with dramatically opposing views looked out for each other.
“I just don’t think they’re having a very good time together,” Bev commented about Republicans and Democrats in today’s Congress. Speaking of her own 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1993, she lamented, “It was a different place then.”
Politics is still very much on her mind.
“When I was first elected [1978], there were only 16 women in Congress, but four of them were from Maryland,” she said.
In the 117th Congress, 120 women serve in the House, and 24 serve in the Senate, but zero represent Maryland. Bev expressed loud disappointment. “It also bothers me that leadership in the House has not brought along viable young leadership,” she added, referring to the House’s Democratic triumvirate of Reps. Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), 81, Steny Hoyer (Md.), 82, and James Clyburn (S.C.), 80 — an interesting observation from another octogenarian; Bev turned 89 in July.
Like many who served on Capitol Hill, Bev was heartbroken by the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“For 22 years, really [including her husband Goodloe Byron’s tenure in the House], we stood on those steps to take pictures [with constituents].”
Bev’s story of congressional service is well-known to longtime Frederick residents but deserves retelling to newcomers. She grew up in Washington, D.C., and first met her future husband at the age of 15. Her good friend was dating Bill Byron, her husband’s brother, and was told she couldn’t go out unless she took Bev. “I ended up with Goodloe, and we went to the Benbow bar on Connecticut Avenue where, the year before, I had been there in a Girl Scout uniform.”
Bev and Goodloe were married in 1952, lived in Germany while Goodloe completed a stint with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate Corps, then bought a home in Frederick in 1958. She supported Goodloe’s political aspirations, and he was elected to the House of Delegates in 1962 and to the Maryland Senate in 1966. He ran for Congress unsuccessfully in 1968, then was elected in 1970, beginning four terms of congressional service.
Local attorney and longtime Democratic activist Tom Slater remembers first meeting Bev in 1968 when he stopped by a small house trailer sporting a large “Byron for Congress” banner. The trailer at the Frederick Shopping Center on Seventh Street served as the campaign headquarters. Slater, a high school teacher, volunteered and was immediately put in charge of Byron Boosters, which involved Bev and Tom driving a van full of high school students to Baltimore and Howard counties to canvas for Goodloe on Friday evenings.
“Those were the days when politics were fun,” reminisced Bev.
Slater and Bev later were officers for the Young Democrats, along with Ron Young, Galen Clagett, Paul Phillips and Herman Miller.
A WIDOW AND CONGRESSWOMAN IN QUICK SUCCESSION
Goodloe Byron’s conservative politics in the House were so acceptable to local Republicans that they gave him a pass in 1978, permitting a pauper from Baltimore to become the GOP nominee as the only candidate to file. Goodloe enjoyed distance running, completing both the Boston Marathon and the JFK 50 Miler. He was running on the C&O Canal with his young driver and aide, 23-year-old Brent Ayer (later Bev’s chief of staff and the husband of County Council member M.C. Keegan-Ayer) on Oct. 11, just a few weeks before the 1978 general election, when he collapsed and died.
“He was on a ladder washing windows,” Bev said, recalling the last time she saw him. They were at home. She was leaving to run errands, knowing he was going to go for a run later. “It was around 7:30 [p.m.], and I’d gotten dinner for Mary and was wondering, where’s my husband?”
Dr. John Culler, who lived next door, had received a call from Washington County Hospital and came over to deliver the shocking news.
A few days later, after Goodloe’s funeral, Acting Gov. Blair Lee stopped by Bev’s house and told her he wanted to put her name in nomination to the state Democratic Central Committee to replace Goodloe in the election, then just three weeks away.
When she hesitated, her two sons, Kimball and Geb, told the governor, “Don’t pay any attention to her. She’ll run.”
Within 24 hours of her husband’s funeral, she became a candidate for Congress.
Bev brags that she may be the only congressional candidate who never took a stand on any issue and never raised any money (although she used a single, unsolicited $100 contribution to cover her filing fee). As a result, when she was elected on Nov. 7, “I was free to make up my own mind.”
The Byron family has a longstanding relationship with the 6th Congressional District. Goodloe’s father, William D. Byron, was elected from the 6th District in 1938 and 1940. When he was killed in a plane crash in early 1941, his widow, Katherine Byron, was elected in the special election and served out the term. Katherine’s grandfather, Louis E. McComas, also represented the 6th District (from 1883 to 1891), then served as U.S. senator from Maryland. Initially, Bev may have been viewed as the caretaker her mother-in-law had been in serving a single term. However, Bev eclipsed her husband and both in-laws in tenure and legislative accomplishments.
FEW CONGRESSWOMEN, BUT MARYLAND WELL-REPRESENTED
Bev’s freshman class of ’76 members included four future members of the Democratic leadership, including former Rep. Vic Fazio (Calif.), as well as future Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and future Vice President Dick Cheney.
“There were a lot of interesting people in our class,” Fazio noted.
Only three of the ’76 were women: Bev, Geraldine Ferraro (N.Y.) (Walter Mondale’s vice presidential running mate in 1984), and future senator Olympia Snowe (Maine).
Yet, when Bev took office in 1979, half of the Maryland House delegation were women: Bev, Democrats Gladys Noon Spellman and Barbara Mikulski, and Republican Marjorie Holt. Later, Republicans Helen Delich Bentley and Connie Morella were elected after Spellman died, and Mikulski went to the U.S. Senate, so that even in Bev’s last term in the House, four of Maryland’s eight House members were still women.
Bipartisanship started early for Bev. Three Republicans, in particular — Reps. Bill Nichols (Ala.), Bob Stump (Ariz.) and Lynn Martin (Ill.), who became Secretary of Labor in the President George H.W. Bush administration — looked out for her as she made the rapid transition from widow to office-holder.
“Bev was well-liked by her peers,” Fazio said, “even by members of Congress on her left, which was most of the Democratic Caucus.” That popularity came in handy when an important budget vote almost prevented her from flying to Texas for a commissioning ceremony for her son Kimball and pinning on his “wings.” She explained her dilemma to ultra-liberal Rep. Ron Dellums (Calif.), and he said he and his colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus would debate their budget and prevent any votes until she got back, and he was true to his word.
A few years later, she had a chance to return the favor when she encountered Dellums standing forlornly in the House chamber dressed in a tuxedo. When Bev asked him about his attire, he explained that he was due at his son’s wedding in the Washington area but possible recorded votes were keeping him from leaving. As soon as Bev heard this, she immediately walked across the aisle, dividing the parties, and asked the Republican leadership to cut short some legislative delaying tactics. “Hey, his son’s getting married. Don’t you think he should be there?” she’d said. The Republican leadership quickly relented, called for a final vote, and Dellums was on his way.
Bev’s ability to get along with Republicans and Democrats alike was called upon when she attended the 50th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France in 1994. A conservative Republican colleague who detested President Bill Clinton had refused to stand up during the initial ceremonies, which included Clinton. Military officials were aghast, the optics were terrible, and Bev was the one they chose to talk to her colleague. Pointing to the graves of thousands of American servicemen in front of them, she prevailed upon her colleague: “We’re here to honor them, not Clinton.” Chastened, the congressman stood at appropriate times for the rest of the day.
This is Part One of a two-part story. The Congressional career of Beverly Byron continues with a bipartisan fashion intervention next week.
Don DeArmon lives in Frederick. His 28-year career as a congressional staffer overlapped with Beverly Byron’s tenure. His memoir about teenage cross-country hitchhiking trips, “Keep Going,” is available at Curious Iguana and online.
