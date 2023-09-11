Just outside of Frederick, the J Bar W Ranch is a hidden gem among rodeo enthusiasts — complete with cowgirl barrel racing, cowboy poker, the wild cow milking contest and bullring.
This week marks their biggest event of the year, the Battle of the Beast. This two-hour, high-energy event for all ages features professional bull riding beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 16, consisting of top bull riders competing on some of the toughest bulls in rodeo.
