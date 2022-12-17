Book World: Jane Austen-inspired books keep coming. Some work better than others.

"Godmersham Park" by Gill Hornby.

 Pegasus

Wander down the aisle of any bookshop, browsing covers, and you are bound to find more than one referencing Jane Austen: "The Jane Austen Society," "The Jane Austen Book Club," "The Other Bennet Sister," "Jane Fairfax," "The Jane Austen Project." A literary-industrial complex has mushroomed around the Regency-era author during the past two decades, fueled by readers who, having delighted in one, two or all six of her beloved novels, eagerly snap up adjacent titles. Publishers, high sales figures dancing in their heads, gladly feed the machine, to mixed results.

With "Godmersham Park," British writer Gill Hornby makes a second fictional foray into Austen territory. The first, "Miss Austen," hewed closely to what's known about the novelist's elder sister, Cassandra. But in choosing Anne Sharp as the subject of her new novel, Hornby has fewer facts to go on. Sharp, at age 31, became the governess at Godmersham Park, the home of Austen's brother, in Kent. There, she met Jane Austen. The two became friends and corresponded until the writer's death. But Sharp's origins are a mystery, leaving Hornby the unenviable task of fashioning an imaginary past for a flesh-and-blood figure — never an easy fictional sleight of hand and harder still when the gaps in the historical record are chasms. The primary plotline — Sharp navigating the attentions of an unwanted suitor while putting on a play, titled "Virtue Rewarded" — works well enough and mimics Austen's "Mansfield Park." But the backstory Hornby makes up for Anne, featuring a dastardly lawyer, a wise old retainer and a fallen woman, owes more to Charles Dickens than to Austen, and sticklers may find that this incongruity detracts from an otherwise sprightly story. Nor is Hornby's hold on her semi-fictional heroine always sure: Sharp is not sharp enough to figure out her father's profession, yet is depicted as more intelligent than those who employ her?

