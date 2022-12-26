Events are subject to change. Contact the sponsoring organization for any updates.
SENIOR REC COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865.
Thursdays Bridge — 1 to 4 p.m., Spring Ridge Senior Apartments, call Judy Bell at 336-662-2889. Reservations required.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick. Call Susan at 301-695-1785.
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, Walkersville. Adrian at 301-662-6623.
Jan. 1
First Day Hike
Easy, self-guided 2.2-mile hike along Hunting Creek and over U.S. 15 via a steep footbridge to the historic Catoctin Furnace Site.
Time: All day
Location: Cunningham Falls State Park, 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road, Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7574 or dnr.maryland.gov
First Day Hike
Lower Falls and Cliff Trail Loop. Ranger-led moderate 1.25-mile hike. No pre-registration required.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Meet at the Falls trailhead, Cunningham Falls State Park, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont
Contact: 301-271-7574 or cunninghamfalls.statepark@maryland.gov
First Day Hike
Self-guided easy 1-mile hike on combination of marked trails with three overlooks. Begins at High Knob Nature Center and follow signage. Free.
Time: All day
Location: Gambrill State Park, 8448 High Knob Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-271-7574 or cunninghamfalls.statepark@maryland.gov
First Day Hike
Ranger-led 4-mile hike beginning at Crampton's Gap and hike on the AT to Brownsville Pass, one of the lesser-known locations that played a major role in the 1862 Maryland Campaign and the Battle of South Mountain. Once we reach Brownsville Pass, you will have the option to hike back or continue towards Weverton Cliff Overlook. No registration required.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Gathland State Park, 900 Arnoldstown Road, Jefferson
Contact: 301-791-4656 or greenbrier.statepark@maryland.gov
Jan. 2
FAC After Hours & Yogamour: Restorative Yoga with Soundbath
Take a break and join a Gentle Yoga Flow on the main level while enjoying art work that adorn the walls of this historic space. This is a practice available to ALL levels which includes Beginners. Some yoga mats available. $15.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: yogamour.org/public-yoga-classes
Jan. 4
"Russian History: The Big Picture"
In many ways, Russia is unique in both geography and history. A study in contrasts, the story of Russia’s people is one of great achievements set against unbearable tragedies. This “Big Picture” survey of Russia’s long history brings to light the patterns, trends, and key events that have brought us to the Russia of today and the world view of its people. In partnership with the Institute for Learning in Retirement at Frederick Community College; underwritten by Shirley Cruickshank Wolfe bequest). Free. Pre-register (4-weeks).
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center
FAC After Hours: Joe Keyes Improv Jazz
Equal parts frontman, poet and conductor, Joe Keyes leads his nine-piece Late Bloomer Band through a fresh concoction of funk, R&B, soul, rock, and jazz while drawing on the musical auras of Miles Davis, Gil Scott-Heron, Sun Ra, and early Parliament-Funkadelic. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: FAC Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-4190 or frederickartscouncil.org
Jan. 5
Dementia Live Training
Dementia Live® is a high-impact, dementia simulation experience that immerses participants into life with dementia, resulting in a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live with cognitive impairment and sensory change. Caregivers, professionals, and individuals will better understand the hardships and confusion that occurs for a person with dementia. This training is open to the public. It is facilitated by Frederick County Senior Services Division and Daybreak Adult Day Services. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick
Contact: DementiaFriendlyFrederick@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-1234
Senior Fitness Class
Join Jen Ringer with Fusion Fitness as she leads a senior fitness class with modifications for all levels. Help with strength and stability related to the senior age groups. Free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Walkersville Public Library, 2 S. Glade Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-845-8880 or fcpl.org
Dance Off the Winter Blues
Are you ready to work off those holiday pounds? Reach new goals? Shake off the winter blahs? Come on in to dance it off with Salsa Aerobics. Get ready to move! Beginners welcome. Thursdays through Jan. 26. Free.
Time: 11:15 a.m. to noon
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004
Mindfulness in Middletown
Mindfulness has been shown to reduce stress while helping us to feel more aware of ourselves and connected to the world around us. Join Ray Manyoky from the Frederick Meditation Center who will provide instruction and then lead us in a mindfulness practice. This will be followed by a Q&A session. Group meets every Thursday in January, except Jan. 12. Free.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: 301-600-7560 or fcpl.org/calendar
Jan. 6
Pickleball 101
Beginner class is for an individual who has never played organized pickleball. Basic techniques and score keeping will be taught. Class size is limited. $25 city residents, $35 non-city. Pre-register.
Time: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fridays through Jan. 27
Location: Talley Rec Center on Fridays; Trinity Rec Center, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays Jan. 9-30
Jan. 7
First Saturday
Live music and entertainment, shopping and dining. See website for details.
Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Downtown Frederick
Contact: 301-698-8118 or downtownfrederick.org
Sierra Club Catoctin Group Meeting
Meets monthly.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Common Market Community Room, 927 W. Seventh St., Frederick
Contact: 301-318-7995 or sierraclub.org/maryland/catoctin-group
Jan. 8
Breakfast Fundraiser
All-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage biscuits, sausage gravy, puddin', hominy, muffins and more. Benefits the fire company; cancelled if snow emergency plan is in effect. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, under age 6 free; $12 for carryout. Prices subject to change as market prices dictate.
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Location: Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge
Contact: 410-775-7422 or 443-547-9477
Jan. 9
Pickleball Advance Skills Clinics
Also Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and 20, and March 6 and 20. Pickleball 101 is a pre-requisite for this session to learn additional game strategy. $6 city residents, $8 non-city per session, registration required.
Time: 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Jan. 10
MAP: Programs Through Frederick Health
Learn about programs that may benefit you that are offered through Frederick Health. Maryland Access Point of Frederick County (MAP) is a trusted source of information and assistance for Frederick County residents who need or want to plan for their immediate and future needs. MAP serves adults 50 years and older, adults 18 years and older with a disability, family members and other caregivers, and health or business professionals. Free. Pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
"Cold War: Tension and Response"
Learn about the role of cryptology and Signals Intelligence during the Cold War. This is a virtual program. Presenter: Jennifer Wilcox, director of education, National Cryptologic Museum. Free. Pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 11
Joy of Movement
Essentrics is a dynamic full body movement class that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and joint mobility. Done standing (no getting up and down from floor) with modifications (including seated options) so it is safe and accessible for everyone fitness! No equipment necessary. 6 week session continues through Feb. 15, ages 18 and older. $42, registration required.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesdays
Location: Ballenger Creek Park, 5420 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com
50+ Taking Care When Hiring In-Home Care
When hiring outside caregivers it is important to make sure that our loved ones are safe and comfortable. In this presentation, Eileen McLaughlin from Right at Home will discuss safe ways of obtaining in-home care and what to watch out for. Free.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Middletown Branch Library, 101 Prospect St., Middletown
Contact: fcpl.org/calendar
Pilates
Focuses on the core postural muscles which help keep the body balanced. These postural muscles are essential to providing support for the spine. Six-week session, $42, registration required.
Time: 6 p.m. on Wednesdays
Location: Oakdale Rec Center, 12406 Old National Pike, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-600-2936 or recreater.com
Jan. 12
Beginners Guitar 55+
10-week course. The goal is to begin learning to read and write music tablature for guitar; learn basic chord shapes, strumming patterns and how chords are created. BYO guitar, music stand and other supplies required. $130, registration required.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays
Location: Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-1492 or cityoffrederickmd.gov
New to Medicare Workshop
Are you new to Medicare, or will be soon? Join us for an overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills, and Medicare rights. Free, pre-register.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Wonder Book Classic Film Series: "The Thin Man" (1934, PG)
Former detective Nick Charles and his wealthy wife Nora investigate a murder case, mostly for the fun of it. Cast: William Powell, Myrna Loy, Maureen O’Sullivan. (1 hour 31 min.) $7.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Jan. 13
Memory Cafe
Frederick County Senior Services Division and the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Café offers a fun and relaxed way for people living with memory loss and their care partners to get connected with one another through social events that promote interaction and companionship. Free. Pre-register.
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Community Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested.
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Mount Pleasant
Contact: 301-898-3719
"1964: The Tribute"
“1964” meticulously re-creates the magic of a live Beatles’ performance with artful precision and unerring accuracy, and brings you as close as anyone could possibly get to feeling the magic of a Fab Four live performance. For over 30 years, “1964” has thrilled audiences with what is considered to be the most authentic tribute to The Beatles using period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter with an accuracy that is unmatched. $22.50 to $32.50.
Time: 8 p.m
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Jan. 14
Silent Film Series: "Speedy" (1928)
Harold “Speedy” Swift, a fan of Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees, saves from extinction the city’s last horse-drawn trolley, operated by his girlfriend’s grandfather. Cast: Harold Lloyd, Ann Christy and Bert Woodruff. (1 hour 25 min.) $7.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
"Songs in the Attic: The Music of Billy Joel"
David Clark entertains with spot on accuracy with dynamic and high energy. If you love the music of Billy Joel, this show is a can’t miss. $54.50.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
Jan. 15
"Moving Into the New Year with Mindfulness"
In this workshop, Jasmyn James will discuss the 10 attitudes of Healing Presence, the importance of self-compassion, mindfulness practices and how they can be useful in our everyday lives. Bring a journal and a pen for some journaling activities during the workshop. $15.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Fox Haven Farm, Retreat & Learning Center, 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson
Contact: 240-490-5484 or foxhavenfarm.org
Jan. 16
SRC Talley Book Group
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Location: Talley Rec Center, Classroom A, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Contact: Jane at 301-658-8680
Jan. 17
Fresh Conversations: "Sunshine" Vitamin and Depression
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free. Pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Jan. 18
Medigap/Supplemental vs. Advantage Plans
Come learn more about these different types of Medicare programs to help determine which type of program may be the best for you.
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 19
Fresh Conversations: “Sunshine” Vitamin & Depression
Discuss current nutrition and health topics, learn about low-cost, healthy recipes, and discover new ways to stay active and independent. Learn tips on how to make easy changes to help you manage diet-related health conditions. Get motivated to eat healthier and get more physically active. Presenter: Joi Foss Vogin, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, University of Maryland Extension. Free, pre-register.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
"The Holocaust: One Teen’s Story of Persecution and Survival"
Hear personal testimony from Eva Schloss, stepsister of Anne Frank and survivor of Auschwitz. Through video recorded selections of Eva's story from the Museum's oral history collection, encounter the physical and emotional ordeal of going into hiding, being captured by the SS and sent to the largest concentration camp in the Third Reich. Sponsored by Taube Philanthropies and part of the Taube Family Holocaust Education Program. Presenter: Staff, National WWII Museum. $5, pre-register.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick & Urbana 50+ Centers. Also online Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 20
Groceries for Seniors
A free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods, and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1450 per month are eligible to participant. Please bring a photo id to register the first time. Groceries for Seniors is offered on the third Friday of each month. Time: Noon (and continues until all food is distributed)
Location: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave. Frederick
Contact: SeniorServices@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1234
Mountainfilm on Tour
Adventure-packed, culturally-rich and inspiring documentary short films curated from the annual festival held in Telluride, Colorado. $15 advance, $20 at the door.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or gettysburgmajestic.org
"Legends of Jazz" Concert
A MSM faculty concert. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Knott Auditorium, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg (Mount Saint Mary's University)
Contact: 301-447-5308
Frederick Speaker Series: Terry Crews
There are motivational speakers, and then there are “motivational do-ers.” Terry Crews is the latter. This bonafide powerhouse — actor, activist, best-selling author, former athlete, and beyond — has inspired countless individuals to “do something about it.” $70 to $80.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Jan. 21
Tai Chi — Level 1
Practice the principles of Tai-Chi by learning Zheng Man Quing's 37 movements "Grasp the Sparrow's Tail." 10 classes continues Saturdays through March 25. $120 city residents, $130 non-city residents, registration required. See website for other level Tai-Chi classes.
Time: 12:05 to 1:05 p.m. Saturdays
Location: Talley Rec Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Jan. 23
Winter Watercolor Class
Explore watercolor using the serene color palette of winter. Enjoy a relaxing creative experience. Beginners and returning students welcome. Instructor: Jeanne McDermott. $40, pre-register (4-weeks).
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
An evidence-based educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Whether you are helping a parent, spouse, or friend and regardless of where they live — at home, a nursing home, or across the country — you will benefit from this class. Presenters: Frederick County Senior Services Division Caregiver Program Coordinators. Free, pre-register (6-weeks).
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Location: Frederick 50+ Community Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6001
Stained-Glass Panel Class
Created a beautiful stained-glass panel! We will guide you with step-by-step instructions through the entire process. This class is for beginner and intermediate artists. Box lunch is included. Instructor: Bob Galandak. $50, pre-register (3-weeks).
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Emmitsburg 50+ Center, 300 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg
Contact: VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov or 301-600-6350
Jan. 24
African American History Lecture Series: "They Came Across South Mountain"
Presented by instructors from the AARCH Society. In-person session presented by Elayne Bond Hyman. Learn about one writer’s journey from family genealogist to published author of a love story, a novel based on four generations of a family of free people of color, who migrated from Washington County to Frederick County and beyond in search of a better life for themselves and their future generations. The class will hear a reading, “He Never Said Goodbye”, from the first chapter of the manuscript recently published in Pen In Hand, the biannual journal of the Maryland Writer’s Association. Registration is required.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike Frederick
Contact: frederick.edu/quickenroll
Jan. 25
Depression: Not “Just a Part of Aging”
Join the discussion about depression and the subtle symptoms of this mood disorder. Learn about the differences between grief and depression. Learn more about the treatment options. Presenter: Estelle Dupree, LCPC, LC-ADAS. Free, pre-register.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Location: Urbana 50+ Center, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; also online Virtual 50+ Center
Jan. 26
Nutrition and Brain Health
Let's talk about how nutrition choices affect brain health for healthy aging. Learn tips to fend off Alzheimer's with good food. Free.
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana
Contact: 301-600-7004
Jan. 27
Murder Mystery Party
A Hollywood-themed murder-mystery dinner party. $85 and up. Advance reservations required.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick
Contact: 301-668-9500 or ddmysteries.eventbrite.com
SRC Taney Book Group
Time: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Frederick 50+ Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick
Contact: Mary Ann at 301-508-0283
Jan. 28
"Saturday Night Fever: Tribute to The New York Bee Gees"
The most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The band offers all of the classic '70s disco hits from "Stayin' Alive" to "Night Fever" while embracing their early works such as "To Love Somebody," "I've Go To Get A Message To You" and "Massachusetts." See website for ticket prices.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or mdtheatre.org
Jan. 29
Sunday Speaker: "Thoughts and Prayers" by Lee Anne Post
Brunswick Library's Sunday Speakers Series will host the co-authors of the timely and compelling novel "Thoughts and Prayers." Lee Anne Post is the pen name for award-winning co-authors Catherine Baldau, Tara Bell, Ginny Fite and K.P. Robbins. This talented team, who has individually published nine novels, collaborated to create this thought-provoking, fictionalized account of an American high school shooting incident. Because of the subject matter, this program is suggested for adults and older teens. Free.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick
Contact: 301-600-7250 or fcpl.org
Jan. 31
African American History Lecture Series: "Catoctin's Enslaved"
Presented in-person by Elayne Bond Hyman. This is the story of the enslaved Africans who were brought to the Catoctin Iron Furnace to work for the early Europeans who owned them and the furnace. We will hear the voices of the enslaved as recorded in poetry and those of the enslavers recorded in newspaper want ads from those early times in Maryland history. Class participants will be invited to interact with the texts, to discuss archeological findings and to explore how this legacy continues to impact the present day. Recommended Reading: "Catoctin SlaveSpeak." Stop by E101 in the Conference Center to pick up your free copy prior to the start of the course. Registration is required.
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Frederick Community College, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick
Contact: frederick.edu/quickenroll
