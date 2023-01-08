akb_headshot.jpg

Amy K. Bormet

 Courtesy photo

The Shepherd Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Kurtis Adams, head of the School of Music, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Frank Arts Center Theater at the university, featuring guest artist Amy K. Bormet.

Bormet is a pianist, vocalist and composer known for her fearless, free-wheeling style and dedication to creating new music. To collaborate with and celebrate women musicians, she started the annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival in 2011, directing, financing and performing in the annual festival and other women-focused events in the Washington, D.C., area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription