The Shepherd Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Kurtis Adams, head of the School of Music, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Frank Arts Center Theater at the university, featuring guest artist Amy K. Bormet.
Bormet is a pianist, vocalist and composer known for her fearless, free-wheeling style and dedication to creating new music. To collaborate with and celebrate women musicians, she started the annual Washington Women in Jazz Festival in 2011, directing, financing and performing in the annual festival and other women-focused events in the Washington, D.C., area.
Bormet is a teaching artist, collaborating with the Kennedy Center’s recent addition, the REACH, to present and perform with her all-women trio “the future of jazz is female” for middle school students. She serves as a mentor and teacher at the summer program for the Washington Jazz Arts Institute, where she has participated since she was a high school student at Duke Ellington School of the Arts. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in jazz studies, piano performance from the University of Michigan and a Master of Fine Arts in jazz studies from Howard University.
The Shepherd University Jazz Ensemble has performed throughout the East Coast and Europe, including at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and the Longwood, Blue Ridge, and East Coast Jazz festivals in the United States, as well as in regional festivals throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.