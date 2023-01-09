Drummer Jeff Cosgrove will premiere a limited jazz series called Jazz Inside Out on Jan. 14 at the Y Arts Center at 115 E. Church St. in downtown Frederick.
This series is funded through the Frederick Arts Council/National Endowment for the Arts Create Activate Now grant and will consist of three concerts showcasing unique groups traveling from New York to perform with Cosgrove.
The musicians for this first concert will be Cosgrove on drums, Caroline Davis on saxophone and Jay Anderson on bass.
The show is open to all ages and runs from 7 to 9 p.m. The group will play one set, which will start around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are a $10 suggested donation for adults, free for kids. All proceeds will go toward the Y Arts Center.
The remaining concerts at the Y Arts Center will feature music by Akua Dixon (cello), Dave Douglas (trumpet) and Cosgrove (drums) on March 25 and Todd Neufeld (guitar), John Hebert (bass) and Cosgrove (drums) on May 20.
