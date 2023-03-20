Drummer Jeff Cosgrove is rolling into the second concert of his limited jazz series called Jazz Inside Out on March 25 at the Y Arts Center in downtown Frederick.
The musicians for this concert will be Jeff Cosgrove on drums, Akua Dixon on cello and Dave Douglas on trumpet.
Cellist, composer, conductor and educator Akua Dixon has been at the forefront of improvising string players since 1973. She is the first cellist to win the Downbeat Critics Poll. She has toured the world performing with her Grammy Award-winning string quartet, Quartette Indigo. Dixon’s string arrangements can be heard on the five-time Grammy Award-winning album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and Aretha Franklin’s Grammy-nominated “A Rose is Still A Rose.”She has performed with Duke Ellington, Max Roach, Ray Charles, Lionel Hampton, Marvin Gaye and James Brown, to name a few.
Dave Douglas is a prolific trumpeter, composer and educator from New York City, known for the stylistic breadth of his work, the lyricism and wide-ranging curiosity of his music, and for keeping a diverse set of ensembles and projects active simultaneously. His unique contributions to improvised music have garnered distinguished recognition, including a Doris Duke Artist Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, an Aaron Copland award and two Grammy Award nominations. Douglas’ career spans more than 60 unique original recordings as a leader and more than 500 published works.
The concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. March 25 and is open to all ages. The group will perform only one set, which will start around 7:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, with all proceeds going to the Y Arts Center. This series is funded through the Frederick Arts Council/National Endowment for the Arts Create Activate Now grant. The remaining concert will all be at the Y Arts Center on May 20, featuring Todd Neufeld (guitar), John Hebert (bass) and Cosgrove (drums). The Y Arts Center is at 115 E. Church St., Frederick.
