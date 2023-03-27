Drummer Jeff Cosgrove’s ever-changing musical lineups continue in the fifth concert of his Jazz Journey series, as part of a Maryland State Arts Council creativity grant.
The band will be Jeff Cosgrove on drums, Susan Alcorn on pedal steel and Dave Ballou on trumpet.
The series is a community invitation to be part of the music and explore jazz, while helping local charity organizations. It will feature new compositions from Cosgrove and the group will expand on their places within the sonic landscape.
The concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. March 31 at Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, and is open to all ages. There is a $10 suggested donation for adults, and kids are admitted free.
All proceeds from the evening’s show will go to the Animal Welfare League of Frederick County, a local nonprofit working as an all volunteer, no-kill animal rescue and welfare organization. Representatives from the Animal Welfare League of Frederick County will be onsite to help answer any questions about the organization.
