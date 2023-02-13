Drummer Jeff Cosgrove’s ever-changing musical lineups continue in the fourth concert of his Jazz Journey series, created as part of a Maryland State Arts Council creativity grant.
The band will feature Cosgrove on drums, Tedd Baker on saxophone and Will Yager on bass.
The series is a community invitation to be part of the music and explore jazz, while helping local charity organizations. It will feature new compositions from Cosgrove, and the group will expand on their places within the sonic landscape.
The concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, and is open to all ages. There is a $10 suggested donation for adults, and kids are admitted free.
All proceeds will go to the Stream-Link Education, a local nonprofit working to help reforest Frederick County with native tree and shrub species. Representatives from Stream-Link Education will be onsite to answer any questions about the organization.
