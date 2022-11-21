Drummer Jeff Cosgrove is preparing for the second concert in his jazz performance series, which will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 as part of a Maryland State Arts Council grant. The series is a community invitation to be part of the music and explore jazz, while helping local charity organizations. It will feature new compositions from Cosgrove, performed by a variety of musicians.
Jazz Journey series concerts take place at the Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, with a suggested $10 donation taken at the door. Kids are admitted free. All proceeds from the Nov. 25 show will go to Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks, and representatives from both organizations will be onsite during the event to answer questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.